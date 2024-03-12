FLRA/FMCS Public Town Hall - March 27, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) and Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) announce a joint Agency Public Town Hall on March 27, 2024 at 1:00pm Eastern.

The virtual and in-person town hall will feature leadership from both agencies discussing the relationship between the FLRA and FMCS, how each serves its community and the public, and the benefits of alternative dispute resolution (ADR). It will be open to the public and will feature 2 sessions.

Town Hall Banner

The 1st session will feature FLRA Chairman Susan Tsui Grundmann; FMCS Deputy Director of Field Operations Javier Ramirez; and Martin Malin, Chairman of the Federal Service Impasses Panel. They will discuss the respective roles and relationships of the bodies they lead.

The 2nd session will be a discussion between ADR experts – FMCS Commissioner Thomas Olson; FLRA Collaboration and Dispute Resolution Office (CADRO) Director Michael Wolf; and Merritt Weinstein, CADRO Senior Dispute Resolution Specialist. This roundtable will discuss what happens "behind the scenes" during ADR and what stakeholders should do to get the most out of these processes.

For in person registration, click here --- For Zoom registration, click here.

The FLRA administers the labor-management relations program for 2.1 million non-Postal federal employees worldwide, approximately 1.2 million of whom are represented in 2,200 bargaining units. It is charged with providing leadership in establishing policies and guidance related to federal-sector labor-management relations and with resolving disputes under, and ensuring compliance with, the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute.

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

