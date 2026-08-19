FLRT Debuts First-Ever Flavor Innovation, Apple Bottoms Up, Just in Time for Fall

The New Limited-Edition Zero Sugar Energy Drink Is Every Autumn Lover's Dream

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to "fall" in love! FLRT, the all-new zero-sugar energy drink, is introducing its first flavor innovation since the brand's launch earlier this year: Apple Bottoms Up.

The autumnal limited-edition offering delivers the crisp, juicy taste of green apple with a bright, slightly tart finish. Like FLRT's four core flavors – Strawberry Fling, Berry Tempting, Guava Lava, and Sunset Squeeze – it pairs bold flavor with the functional ingredients and botanical extracts that are signature to the FLRT lineup.

FLRT Apple Bottoms Up

Each can of FLRT is as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside:

Formulated with green tea, guayusa, ginseng and 200 mg of caffeine to help accelerate metabolism, increase energy, improve focus and support everyday wellness.

Features biotin, zinc and vitamins A, B and C to support collagen production and immunity.

Whether it's an early start, a packed afternoon or a spontaneous late night, Apple Bottoms Up is your autumn plus one.

"We love creating flavors with a little personality, and Apple Bottoms Up has plenty of it," said Allison Erfort, VP of FLRT. "It's crisp, juicy, a little cheeky and the perfect seasonal fling for the FLRT lineup. This is our first flavor drop since launch, but it won't be our last. We're having a lot of fun building this brand, and there's plenty more to flirt with."

From today, Apple Bottoms Up begins a two-week sneak peek at Kroger. Then, starting on September 1, the limited-edition flavor rolls out nationwide at Walmart, Albertsons, Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Meijer and on Amazon. Available in 12-oz. cans at all locations, with 12-can multipacks available on Amazon.

To learn more about FLRT, please visit www.drinkflrt.com and follow @drinkflrt on Instagram and @drinkflrt on TikTok.

About FLRT

FLRT is a modern energy drink built for vibrant lifestyles, combining bright flavors with functional ingredients. The formula includes botanical extracts like green tea, guayusa, and ginseng. Each 12-oz. can delivers 200 mg of caffeine to boost energy, accelerate metabolism and improve focus, plus key vitamins and minerals — including biotin, zinc, and vitamins A, B, and C — to support collagen production and immunity as part of an active, dynamic lifestyle. Designed for a generation that values confidence, connection, and self expression, FLRT turns everyday moments into sparks of energy and discovery. Stay informed on the latest FLRT news by visiting drinkflrt.com and following @drinkflrt on TikTok and Instagram.

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SOURCE FLRT