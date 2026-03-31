MEET YOUR NEW CRUSH IN A CAN: FLRT LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE

The Zero Sugar Energy Drink Brings Functional Ingredients and Bright Flavors to a New Generation of Inspired Consumers

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLRT announced today its official launch as a new energy drink brand created for those seeking live-in-the-moment energy that keeps up with busy days, social nights, and everything in between.

FLRT - All Flavors FLRT Cans, All new flavors

FLRT brings a fresh, lifestyle-driven approach to the energy drink world with bright new flavors, functional ingredients and botanical extracts like green tea, guayusa, and ginseng, as well as caffeine to accelerate metabolism, increase energy, improve focus, and support everyday wellness. Each 12-oz. can delivers 200 mg of caffeine, alongside a unique blend of vitamins and minerals – including biotin, zinc, and A, B and C vitamins – to support collagen production and immunity for an active, dynamic lifestyle.

"FLRT was born from a simple idea: energy should be as fun as it is functional," said Allison Erfort, FLRT VP. "Designed for those who demand more from their energy drinks, built for the moments where energy meets connection. It's the kind of drink you grab before a workout, on the way to class, during a long workday, or when plans come together at the last minute. Whether you are flirting with adventure, flirting with disaster, flirting with greatness – we're here for all of it."

FLRT steps out nationwide with a debut lineup of four fruity flavors: Strawberry Fling, Guava Lava, Berry Tempting, and Sunset Squeeze. All four flavors are packaged in sleek 12-oz. cans, ready to be discovered at thousands of brick-and-mortar retail locations across the United States, as well as online.

With today's culture shapers in mind, FLRT will commence a series of immersive brand moments designed for those who follow their curiosity, make fearless first moves, and turn everyday moments into something memorable. From unexpected pop-ups to high-energy cultural events, the brand plans to show up where music, fashion, art, pop culture, and collegiate life collide.

FLRT is now available at major national retailers and top regional grocery stores, making it easy for consumers to grab a can wherever they shop for their favorite beverages. Or, if you're having a reset day at home – pick some up on Amazon!

Stay informed on the latest FLRT news by visiting drinkflrt.com and following @drinkflrt on TikTok and Instagram.

About FLRT

FLRT is a modern energy drink built for vibrant lifestyles, combining bright flavors with functional ingredients. The formula includes botanical extracts like green tea, guayusa, and ginseng. Each 12-oz. can delivers 200 mg of caffeine to boost energy, accelerate metabolism and improve focus, plus key vitamins and minerals — including biotin, zinc, and vitamins A, B, and C — to support collagen production and immunity as part of an active, dynamic lifestyle. Designed for a generation that values confidence, connection, and self expression, FLRT turns everyday moments into sparks of energy and discovery. Stay informed on the latest FLRT news by visiting drinkflrt.com and following @drinkflrt on TikTok and Instagram.

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SOURCE FLRT