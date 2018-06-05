FLS Transportation Services Limited Announces John Leach as New CEO

MONTREAL, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FLS Transportation Services Limited, one of North-America's leading Third Party Logistics (3PL) firms, is delighted to announce the appointment of John Leach as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Leach joins FLS from Coyote Logistics, where he was Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for customer-facing sales and marketing strategies and commercial growth.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Mr. Leach said, "For the 30 years since its founding, FLS has been a best-in-class 3PL, delivering innovative solutions to its client base. I am honored to lead such an experienced FLS team. I look forward to creating extraordinary value in this role as we focus on the continued growth of the company. These are very exciting times in the 3PL space, and as one of the top 3PLs in North America, FLS is well positioned to build upon its substantial base of blue-chip customers."

Mr. Leach, after earning a Bachelor of Science in business from Old Dominion University, began his two-decade-long career in sales and commercial operations in the telecommunications space, first at Mobilecomm Inc., and then BTI Telecom. In 1995 Telco Communications Group welcomed John as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales, where he was a member of the executive team when the company went public and then was acquired twice over. He served as SVP and General Manager of its North American offices when, in 2000, he departed for Covista Communications to become CEO and President. After successfully selling the commercial business at Covista, John left to be President at PAETEC. In 2009, John was recruited to Windstream Communications, where as EVP, he led commercial sales for the $6 billion company. In 2015, he was recruited to Coyote. Throughout his professional tenure, John has been a proud supporter of The First Tee, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Junior Achievement.

In March 2016, FLS was recapitalized by a leading North-American private equity fund, Abry Partners. Azra Kanji, partner at Abry, said in a statement "We are fortunate that we have such an able and experienced executive in John Leach. His remarkable track record as a leader and executive with substantial expertise in logistics will be invaluable as FLS continues its prolific growth."

ABOUT FLS

FLS Transportation Services Limited is one of North America's fastest growing transportation logistics providers. Through a network of offices throughout Canada, the United States, and Mexico, FLS provides customizable logistics solutions to a large number of high profile brand names across several different industry sectors. While its core competency continues to be over-the-road transport, FLS's contract logistics portfolio includes warehousing, cross dock, project logistics, and freight management services. (www.flstransport.com)

ABOUT ABRY PARTNERS

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful media, communications, business and information services sector focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since their founding in 1989, they have completed over $62 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity, mezzanine or preferred equity investments. Currently, they manage over $5.0 billion of capital in their active funds.

