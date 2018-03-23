Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market - Global Forecasts to 2022

The flue gas treatment systems market is projected to reach USD 69.11 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022.

Flue gas treatment systems are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as power, cement, iron & steel, non-ferrous metal, and chemical & petrochemical, among others as they control emissions of various types of pollutants such as sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxide, fly ash, acidic gases, and volatile organic compounds that cause air pollution.

Growing number of infrastructure development projects in various emerging economies such as India, China, and Thailand have led to increased demand for cement, thereby leading to its increased production. This increased production of cement is expected to fuel the growth of the flue gas treatment systems market during the forecast period.

Based on pollutant control system, the particulate control segment accounted for the largest share of the flue gas treatment systems market in 2016. This segment of the market is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. The growth of the particulate control segment of the flue gas treatment systems market can be attributed to the increased consumption of electrostatic precipitators and bag filters in various end-use industries such as power, cement, iron & steel, non-ferrous metal, and chemical & petrochemical, among others to control the particulate matter generated by them.

The mercury control segment of the flue gas treatment systems market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Installation of different systems to control mercury emissions in various countries such as the US, India, and China are also expected to boost the growth of the flue gas treatment systems market during the forecast period.

Among end-use industries, the power segment is projected to lead the flue gas treatment systems market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to rising number of coal-based power plants in various countries such as China, Japan, Poland, and India and increasing adherence to environmental regulations by various industries.

Based on business type, the system segment is projected to lead the flue gas treatment systems market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing installation of new flue gas treatment systems and upgrading the existing ones in various end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for flue gas treatment systems across the globe. The growth of the Asia Pacific flue gas treatment systems market can be attributed to the large industrial base in the region and increased demand for flue gas treatment systems from the cement and power industries of the region. In addition, several initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the Asia Pacific region to attract investments from various international companies are also expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific flue gas treatment systems market during the forecast period.

