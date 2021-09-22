Fluence Analytics Announces Move to the Houston Area

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluence Analytics, a venture capital backed startup that provides patented process analytics and control solutions to polymer and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, today announced that the company has moved its headquarters to Stafford, Texas, which is part of the greater Houston area. Fluence Analytics is a global leader in real-time polymer reaction monitoring and control, and its industry-leading ACOMP (Automatic Continuous Online Monitoring of Polymerization Reactions) product is the only commercially available smart manufacturing system that continuously monitors and measures polymerization reactions to reduce cycle times, minimize material waste, and improve product quality and consistency.

The new headquarters in Stafford, TX has more than 5,600 square feet of office, manufacturing and laboratory space. The company is maintaining some of its workforce and a presence in New Orleans for R&D, marketing, and proof of concept activities.

"Our new location in the Houston area better positions us to succeed in delivering real-time analytics to the polymer industry. We are in closer proximity to our strategic partners, customers and suppliers, and we are also impressed by the vast talent pool in the area," said Alex Reed, co-founder and CEO of Fluence Analytics. "This move will accelerate our sales efforts and reduce product development and manufacturing lead times. We are very excited about our future growth in Houston and are very appreciative of the warm welcome we've received from the Houston community."

Fluence Analytics began operations in 2013 in New Orleans after spinning out from Tulane PolyRMC, a non-profit research center within the School of Science and Engineering at Tulane University. Shortly after the company was formed, it signed a joint development agreement with Nalco, an Ecolab Company, to design, build and install the first-generation ACOMP system. Fluence Analytics now has ACOMP customers in North America, Europe and Asia.

The real-time analytics startup recently announced a $7.5M venture funding round and a new business collaboration agreement with Yokogawa Electric Corporation. The company, which has raised nearly $14M to date, will use the funds to accelerate the design of its next-generation industrial ACOMP system, scale up production efforts, invest in sales and marketing, and increase headcount across various functions.

Fluence Analytics delivers real-time industrial and laboratory analytics solutions to polymer manufacturers. The real-time data streams generated by the company's products enable customers to increase yields, improve product quality and reduce cycle time. Fluence Analytics' patented solutions provide novel insights into material properties and process optimization. Current investors include Energy Innovation Capital, a premier energy technology venture firm, Diamond Edge Ventures (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporate Venture), JSR Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Visit www.fluenceanalytics.com to learn more about the company's solutions for real-time data acquisition and real-time optimization.

