Fluence Analytics Announces New Biopharma Analysis Product

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluence Analytics, a venture-backed global leader in continuous polymer reaction monitoring and control, today announced a further expansion of its biopharmaceutical product line with the release of ARGEN-LT, a new high throughput static light scattering lab instrument with eight independent sample cells that can measure the stability of biopolymers under thermal, chemical and mechanical stress. This announcement is coupled with an upgraded version of the existing ARGEN product, which is a 16-sample cell instrument with a temperature range from 18°C to 100°C. ARGEN-LT can cool samples down to 0°C and heat them to 100°C.

ARGEN by Fluence Analytics Real-time data and real-time optimization with ARGEN-LT.

ARGEN-LT was developed in response to feedback from customers and biopharma industry experts for an instrument capable of performing temporal stability studies on biopolymers at low temperature(s) to confirm shelf-life viability. Fluence Analytics recently developed and sold the first ARGEN-LT to a major European biopharma company.

"As the industry continues to grow the pipeline of therapeutics utilizing proteins, peptides, mRNA and DNA based technologies, assessing shelf-life for these hypersensitive biological drugs is critical to delivering lifesaving treatments to patients around the world. Being able to simulate these conditions, while continuously detecting even the slightest changes in stability, is a significant leap forward. This effort is the culmination of collaboration with global experts and customers to deliver a new tool to the development arsenal," says Alex Reed, co-founder and President of Fluence Analytics.

ARGEN and ARGEN-LT are the only commercially available biopharma products that perform simultaneous, independent stability testing of proteins, peptides, mRNA, DNA and other biopolymers. By utilizing continuous light scattering measurements, ARGEN enables real-time monitoring of biopolymers and is sensitive to slight changes in physical properties such as molecular weight and oligomerization states, which helps companies fast track discovery and formulation development efforts. ARGEN's ability to provide quantitative and qualitative insights into the early detection of aggregation and degradation saves valuable time and resources. The proprietary control and analysis software features an intuitive interface for all aspects of experimental design and allows for the independent control of each cell for parallel parameter adjustments and real-time data processing.

Fluence Analytics delivers real-time industrial and laboratory analytics solutions to polymer and biopharmaceutical companies. The real-time data streams generated by the company's products enable customers to accelerate development times, improve product quality and reduce material waste and consumption. Fluence Analytics' patented solutions provide novel insights into material properties and process optimization. Current investors include Energy Innovation Capital, a premier energy technology venture firm, Diamond Edge Ventures (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporate Venture), JSR Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Visit www.fluenceanalytics.com to learn more about the company's solutions for real-time data acquisition and real-time optimization.

