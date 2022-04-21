Fluence Analytics Announces Seasoned Digital Transformation Executive, Jay Manouchehri, as New CEO

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluence Analytics, the global leader in continuous polymer analytics and process control solutions, today announced the appointment of Jay Manouchehri as its new Chief Executive Officer and board director. Alex Reed, co-founder and former CEO of Fluence Analytics, will remain on the board of directors and will now serve as the President and Chief Commercial Officer. Jay brings global experience in digital transformation, leveraging his knowledge of advanced process control for the oil and gas and chemical industries, to the leadership team at Fluence Analytics. The company recently relocated its headquarters to Houston, TX and announced a $7.5M venture funding round.

Jay started his career as a process engineer and quickly transitioned to delivering novel technology solutions to the process industries for advanced process control, analytics and digital transformation. He has worked as an executive at several leading automation companies such as Honeywell advanced solutions in North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Specifically, Jay was the CEO for Matrikon's MENA operations during the company's acquisition by Honeywell and led the company during the merger and post-merger integration. Additionally, he was CEO and board director for ABB Automation MENA, an ABB Inc. subsidiary, following a merger and a restructuring of the business. In this role Jay helped the company achieve rapid, sustainable revenue growth while rolling out its digital automation, instrumentation, analytics, and advanced process control and optimization software solutions and services. In addition to his technology and 'hands-on' operational experience, Jay was previously a management consulting partner and executive in CRA International corporate advisory and consulting practice, an M&A advisor and operating partner within the private equity industry.

"It's been my privilege to work with the Fluence Analytics team. We are expanding our game-changing offering of real-time process analytics and control solutions to the polymer and biopharmaceutical markets," says Jay Manouchehri. "Our digital transformation technologies enable Fluence Analytics' ACOMP customers to dial in on critical process parameters and product specifications which will lead to the creation of transformative smart materials. Our biopolymer product line provides a continuous assessment of the stability and shelf-life viability of sensitive biologics that save lives worldwide. I'm thrilled to be working with such a talented team and amazing technologies."

Historically, the polymer industry has relied on manual sampling and lab testing of single data points. Fluence Analytics' ACOMP product is the only commercially available smart manufacturing system that autonomously monitors critical polymer properties, leading to a reduction in cycle times and material consumption, and an overall improvement in product quality and consistency.

"We are very excited to have someone with Jay's depth and breadth of experience in digital transformation, advanced process control and management leading Fluence Analytics as the company transforms the polymer and biopharma industries with novel datasets and smart process control solutions," said Patrick Suel, member of the Fluence Analytics board of directors and the President of Diamond Edge Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

Alex recruited Jay and worked with the board of directors on the transition since Jay began working with the company prior to starting as CEO. Jay will drive industrialization and scale-up of digital transformation and data analytics tools in the push towards enabling autonomous operations to take the company to the next level.

"Jay's experience in building SaaS digital transformation and analytics solutions is exactly what we need as we enter this next phase," said Alex Reed. "Since Energy Innovation Capital, our first institutional investor, backed us in 2017, we've been successfully delivering optimized performance to our customers in the polymer markets, and I look forward to working with Jay as we build on this success. I am most excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead for Fluence Analytics in the life science, next generation materials and chemical recycling markets as we support our customers toward a healthier, more sustainable future."

About Fluence Analytics

Fluence Analytics delivers real-time analytics solutions to polymer manufacturers. The real-time data streams generated by the company's products enable customers to increase yields, improve product quality and reduce cycle time. Fluence Analytics' patented solutions provide novel insights into material properties and process optimization. Investors include Energy Innovation Capital, Diamond Edge Ventures, JSR Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Visit https://www.fluenceanalytics.com/ to learn more about the company's solutions for real-time data acquisition and real-time optimization.

About Diamond Edge Ventures

Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc., was established in July 2018 in the heart of Silicon Valley as the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (MCHC). The company's mission is to foster innovation across MCHC Group companies through investment in and strategic partnership with high-potential startups. For further information, visit www.diamondedgeventures.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Energy Innovation Capital

Energy Innovation Capital is the premier capital provider for innovators serving the energy industry. EIC provides early and growth-stage funding for visionary entrepreneurs tackling global energy challenges with transformative, market-leading solutions. EIC's team leverages our industry expertise, networks and collaborative approach to help talented entrepreneurs push the boundaries of what's possible and build great companies. To learn more, visit www.energyinnovationcapital.com.

