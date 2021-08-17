Fluence Analytics Closes New Financing Round and Business Collaboration Agreement with Yokogawa Electric Corporation

"Our team at Fluence Analytics is very excited to add Yokogawa Electric as a strategic partner and investor." Tweet this

Fluence Analytics will use the funds from the new financing to accelerate the design and production of its next-generation, industrial ACOMP, increasing its ability to reduce cycle times and eliminate the production of off-spec products. Specific ACOMP enhancements will include industrialization for hazardous locations, expanding the smart manufacturing system's output of measurements, adding more analysis algorithms, and enhancing its data mining correlation framework. The company will also scale up production efforts, invest in sales and marketing, and increase personnel.

"Our team is very excited to add Yokogawa Electric as a strategic partner and investor. Yokogawa's global leadership in measurement and process control technologies will be a major asset, enabling us to scale up operations, augment field engineering efforts, and expand our installed base throughout the world," said Alex Reed, CEO of Fluence Analytics. "We look forward to working with Yokogawa as we facilitate the creation of next-generation materials and continue to improve efficiency, quality, yield and sustainability in polymer manufacturing."

Kenji Hasegawa, a Yokogawa Electric vice president and head of the Yokogawa Products Headquarters, commented, "We have been supporting the petrochemical industry through the provision of measurement and control solutions. By cooperating with Fluence Analytics, we will be able to offer additional value in polymerization processes. We look forward to providing our customers with these new systems, which, in addition to benefiting health, safety, and the environment, will enable the reduction of cycle time, eliminate the production of off-spec products, and produce an estimated $1.5 million in cost savings per year based on average reactor size."

About Fluence Analytics

Fluence Analytics delivers realtime analytics solutions to polymer manufacturers. The realtime data streams generated by the company's products provide novel insights into material properties. This enables customers to optimize and control polymerization processes—leading to greater yields, improved product quality, and reduced cycle times. Investors include Energy Innovation Capital, an energy technology venture firm, Diamond Edge Ventures, JSR Corporation, and Yokogawa. Visit www.fluenceanalytics.com to learn more about the company's solutions for realtime data acquisition and realtime optimization.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with effective applications of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations. Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com.

SOURCE Fluence Analytics

Related Links

https://www.fluenceanalytics.com/

