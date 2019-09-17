Fluency Featured in 2019 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

GREENBELT, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluency today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Fluency to its 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide — the definitive handbook for solution providers looking to partner with today's top cloud technology vendors. The guide is a valuable resource for solution providers navigating a growing cloud vendor marketplace.

Fortune 100 companies deploy Fluency's advanced log management and security analytics solution, gaining an unprecedented level of efficiency and insight through a cloud-based subscription model that's praised by SOCs, MSSPs and their executive management. Fluency's leading-edge approach, based on "ground truth," provides both real-time situational awareness and on-the-fly forensic analysis capabilities.

"It's an honor to be included in CRN's 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide, as many of our customers look to Fluency to gain needed insights into their growing number of enterprise cloud applications," said Chris Jordan, CEO of Fluency. "The rise in cloud integration has created more barriers to security analytics and separated petabytes of related data. Fortune 100 companies rely on Fluency to efficiently manage massive amounts of log data while gaining unprecedented knowledge through a cost-effective tool."

Solution providers use CRN's guide to identify technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and unique partner program benefits across cloud infrastructure and applications. In doing so, they can partner with industry-leading technology vendors to address cloud challenges and drive digital transformation for their customers.

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg.

About Fluency

A pioneer in simplified log management and security analytics technology, Fluency® delivers unmatched speed, data retention, and storage capacity not available through SIEMs. Leading financial, healthcare, and government entities rely on Fluency's patented technology to retain and organize data to meet regulations and support investigations in sub-seconds – not minutes or hours. Fluency's customers routinely praise Fluency for making data useful while simultaneously offering a uniquely cost-effective subscription-based pricing model with by-default 365-day storage. Founded in 2013 by former McAfee threat intelligence executives, Fluency is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Visit www.fluencysecurity.com.

