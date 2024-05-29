Fluent Announces Recipients of the Sixth Annual DentaQual® Leaders In Quality® EliteStar® Dentist & Practice Awards

DentaQual Leaders in Quality recognizes top performing dentists and dental practices using data from DentaQual, Fluent's objective dental quality measurement platform.

HAMILTON, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent, the most comprehensive source for data solutions for dental payers, providers, and suppliers, today announced the recipients of this year's EliteStar Dentist & Practice Awards.

EliteStar® Dentist Awards

EliteStar scores are calculated using DentaQual, Fluent's objective, data-driven quality measurement platform. DentaQual uses a dentist's actual claims data to score the dentist across multiple categories of quality metrics and then compares the dentist's scores to the average scores among that dentist's peers in the same specialty and geography. DentaQual scores are based on insurance claims data in DentaBase®, Fluent's multi-payer, fee-for-service, continually updated dental claims database, with over 5 billion dental procedures derived from claims data sourced from over 70 national and regional dental benefits plans.

This is the sixth year for the annual EliteStar Awards, which recognize the top ten performing dentists and practices in each state based on their 2023 practicing behavior.

Sean Carroll, CEO of Fluent, said: "We are thrilled to announce the sixth annual EliteStar Awards recipients! This program has become a way for us to honor and celebrate high-quality dental care through the insights provided by our objective DentaQual data. Congratulations to the providers and practices who have shown such dedication in serving their patients and their communities!"

To view the full list of dentists and practices receiving this year's DentaQual EliteStar Awards, as well as additional information about the program and DentaQual, visit www.DentaQualLeadersInQuality.com.

For more information about Fluent and our dental business intelligence solutions, visit Fluent.Dental.

About Fluent™

Fluent is the only dental source that combines comprehensive historical and current dental procedure data with technology, analytics, research and dental domain expertise to address the questions and business concerns of our customers and partners. Fluent's 25+ years of trusted expertise gives us unique insight into how the oral healthcare ecosystem operates. We harness that experience and combine it with the power of our multi-payer dental claims database of commercially insured members, primary research and data management best practices to enable all stakeholders in the oral health industry to thrive.

