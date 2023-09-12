Fluent BioSciences Awarded NIH SBIR Grant to Revolutionize Single Cell Analysis

News provided by

Fluent BioSciences

12 Sep, 2023, 15:11 ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a cutting edge life sciences company leading the charge in revolutionizing single cell analysis through simple, cost-effective, and highly scalable single-cell RNA sequencing solutions is thrilled to announce the award of an NIH Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant, funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS, 1 R44 GM1376648). This funding will advance the commercialization of groundbreaking methods and reagents for high-throughput single cell analysis.

The grant is geared towards supporting the development of new tools and methods that harness Fluent's instrument-free, highly scalable, and low cost Particle-templated Instant Partitioning sequencing technology (PIPseq). This cutting-edge platform technology is poised to reshape the landscape of single cell analysis by enabling high cell-input single cell analytical methods. These funds specifically promote development of new applications that specifically require efficient analysis of high throughput single-cell samples, including neuroscience, high capacity immune cell profiling, complex CRISPR screening, and single cell proteomics.

Brian McKernan, CEO of Fluent BioSciences, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone, stating, "We are honored and excited to receive this NIH SBIR grant, which recognizes the potential of our PIPseq technology to revolutionize single cell analysis. This grant will accelerate the development of tools that empower researchers to gain deeper insights into cellular processes at an unprecedented cost and scale."

"Our team is dedicated to advancing scientific discovery through innovation. With the support of this grant, we can push the boundaries of single cell," comments Kristina Fontanez PhD, SVP of Product Development at Fluent BioSciences.

The NIH SBIR grant represents a significant step forward for Fluent BioSciences as it continues to democratize single-cell sequencing and innovation. The company remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower researchers and accelerate advancements in single cell analysis and beyond.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jessie Matakis, Director of Marketing
jmatakis@fluentbio.com

SOURCE Fluent BioSciences

Also from this source

Fluent BioSciences Partners with Genspace to Unleash the Power of PIPseq™: Empowering Community Scientists to Transform Genomic Research

Fluent BioSciences Partners with GenomeWeb and NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Liddelow Lab to Host Webinar on Revolutionary PIPseq scRNA-Seq Technology with Upcoming bioRxiv Publication

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.