Fluent BioSciences Partners with GenomeWeb and NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Liddelow Lab to Host Webinar on Revolutionary PIPseq scRNA-Seq Technology with Upcoming bioRxiv Publication

News provided by

Fluent BioSciences

17 May, 2023, 16:09 ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a top life sciences company focusing on bringing the benefits of high-quality single-cell biology to all laboratories by offering scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement scRNA-seq solutions, in collaboration with GenomeWeb and the Liddelow Lab, will host a webinar to explore the use of PIPseq, an innovative single-cell RNA sequencing technology.

The Liddelow Lab has successfully deployed PIPseq for use in examining central nervous system (CNS) cells across a range of acute inflammation and genetic labeling models for high-throughput single-cell analysis in the mouse brain. The webinar will discuss an upcoming publication from the Liddelow Lab demonstrating how the PIPseq technique can accelerate single-cell research and showcase their successful deployment of PIPseq for CNS analysis.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Liddelow Lab and GenomeWeb to host this webinar and share our groundbreaking PIPseq technology with the scientific community," said Brian Mckernan, CEO of Fluent BioSciences. "Single-cell RNA sequencing is a critical tool in understanding complex biological processes, and we believe that PIPseq will significantly advance the field with its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and high-throughput capabilities."

The webinar is scheduled for May 18th,1pm EST and will feature a presentation from Dr. Shane Liddelow. To register for the webinar, visit the link here or for more information, visit https://www.fluentbio.com/

Media Contact:
Jessie Matakis, [email protected]

SOURCE Fluent BioSciences

Fluent BioSciences Releases Comprehensive White Paper Highlighting Increased Performance Metrics with the Latest v4.0 PIPseq Single Cell RNA Sequencing Kits

Fluent BioSciences announces Nature Biotechnology journal publication, "Microfluidics-free single-cell genomics with templated emulsification", showcasing the foundational technology underlying PIPseq™

