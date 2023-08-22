Fluent™ Data Used by the School of Dentistry at Indiana University in Pediatric Dentistry Trends in the Use of Amalgam and Resin Composite Study

The study is the twelfth published article produced in partnership with IU's School of Dentistry and appears in the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA)

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, announced that its research partnership with the School of Dentistry at Indiana University has produced another article selected for peer-reviewed publication and was co-authored by Fluent's Chief Analytics Officer, Tim Downey.

The study, published in the August 2023 Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), is titled "Amalgam or composite in pediatric dentistry: Analysis of private insurance claims data." JADA is the nation's premier dental journal. This article is the 13th published study using Fluent data and the 12th in collaboration with Indiana University.

The study examined the trends in the use of amalgam and resin composite in the United States using data gleaned from insurance claims submitted from January 2010 through March 2020. The study revealed that girls were less likely to receive amalgam than boys and that the use of amalgam is trending down, with the sharpest decline noted in 2014. The article is currently available on the JADA website (subscription only). An abstract can be found at: https://jada.ada.org/article/S0002-8177(23)00262-3/fulltext

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of Fluent, stated: "We are excited that our ongoing partnership with the School of Dentistry at Indiana University continues to reveal such interesting, relevant information, and we are proud to share the results of this study with the readers of JADA, a publication held in the highest regard by dentists and dental industry leaders."

Fluent, formerly known as P&R Dental Strategies, is the only dental source that combines comprehensive historical and current dental procedure data with technology, analytics, research and dental domain expertise to address the questions and business concerns of our customers and partners. Fluent's 25+ years of trusted expertise gives us unique insight into how the oral healthcare ecosystem operates. We harness that experience and combine it with the power of our multi-payer dental claims database of commercially insured members, primary research and data management best practices to enable all stakeholders in the oral health industry to thrive.

