Fluent™ Data Utilized in a New National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) Report

The new report represents the first output of an ongoing partnership with NADP using Fluent's extensive data on the dental benefits market.

HAMILTON, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, today announced that data from Fluent was included in a new report from the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP), "2022 Benefits Utilization Trends."

The report, which is published annually, is a study of benefit utilization trends. New in this year's report is a breakdown into the number of procedures per 1,000 enrollees in each period, quarters, and calendar year, as a measure of enrollee use of their dental benefits. Also included for the first time in this year's report is supplemental data provided by Fluent that presented a mix of procedures by type and by coverage tier for each state. The supplemental data is from Fluent's industry-leading DentaBase® which contains over 5 billion dental procedures and is growing at a rate of over 1 million dental procedures per day. DentaBase contains data on nearly 100% of actively practicing dentists in the U.S. Fluent's Chief Analytics Officer, Tim Downey, acted as a consultant on the report, the first in a series of ongoing data collaborations between Fluent and the NADP.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of Fluent, said: "We are excited for this brand-new partnership between Fluent and the NADP, and proud of the clarity that our data will bring to this important report, which highlights the past, present, and future of benefits utilization trends. We believe dental insurance payer organizations will find significant value in the report enhanced with Fluent's data."

"NADP is thrilled to offer our members the additional market insights made possible through Fluent's data contributions, and we are happy to partner with Fluent," added NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg.

To access the report, visit https://www.nadp.org/research/2022-nadp-benefit-utilization-report/.

About Fluent™

Fluent is the only dental source that combines comprehensive historical and current dental procedure data with technology, analytics, research and dental domain expertise to address the questions and business concerns of our customers and partners. Fluent's 25+ years of trusted expertise gives us unique insight into how the oral healthcare ecosystem operates. We harness that experience and combine it with the power of our multi-payer dental claims database of commercially insured members, primary research and data management best practices to enable all stakeholders in the oral health industry to thrive.

About NADP

National Association of Dental Plans (NADP), a Texas nonprofit corporation with headquarters in Dallas, is the representative and recognized resource of the dental benefits industry. NADP is the only national trade organization that focuses on the broad spectrum of dental benefits companies operating in the United States. NADP's members provide Dental HMO, Dental PPO, Dental Indemnity and Discount Dental products to more than 200 million Americans.

