Fluent™ Data Utilized in a New Report From the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute

The new report represents the first output of an ongoing data collaboration between Fluent and the ADA

HAMILTON, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent (formerly known as P&R Dental Strategies), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, today announced that data from Fluent was utilized in a new report from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute (HPI), "The Evolving Dental Practice Model."

The report, released by HPI's Chief Economist Marko Vujicic, is a comprehensive look at practice modalities and how they have changed, as well as insights into dentist/DSO affiliation. For the first time, this new report supplements HPI's numerous data feeds with actual dental practice trend data from Fluent's industry-leading DentaBase® which contains over 5 billion dental procedures and is growing at a rate of over 1 million dental procedures per day. DentaBase contains data on nearly 100% of actively practicing dentists in the U.S. Fluent's Chief Analytics Officer, Tim Downey, acted as a consultant on the report, the first in a series of ongoing data collaborations between Fluent and the ADA. "Partnering with Fluent really took our data to the next level and we are excited about collaborating further," said Dr. Vujicic.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of Fluent, said: "We are proud of our collaboration with the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute and thrilled that Fluent's unique data is helping to provide more clarity into the evolving dental market, from which dental payers, providers, and suppliers will all benefit."

To view the report, visit www.ada.org/resources/research/health-policy-institute/all-hpi-publications. 

For more information about Fluent and our dental business intelligence solutions, visit Fluent.Dental.

For business inquiries, please contact Fluent Business Development at (856) 986-6216 or email [email protected]

About Fluent™
Fluent is the only dental source that combines comprehensive historical and current dental procedure data with technology, analytics, research and dental domain expertise to address the questions and business concerns of our customers and partners. Fluent's 25+ years of trusted expertise gives us unique insight into how the oral healthcare ecosystem operates. We harness that experience and combine it with the power of our multi-payer dental claims database of commercially insured members, primary research and data management best practices to enable all stakeholders in the oral health industry to thrive.

Website: Fluent.Dental
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/fluentdental
Twitter: twitter.com/FluentDental

About ADA Health Policy Institute
The ADA Health Policy Institute (HPI) conducts innovative studies on a wide range of topics on the U.S. dental economy, including access to dental care, the dental workforce, utilization and benefits, dental education, health care outcomes and more. Our research helps guide policymakers, advocates, and other industry stakeholders.

Website: www.ada.org/HPI
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/americandentalassociation
Twitter: twitter/com/ADAHPI

Joe Mann
Vice President, Marketing
Fluent
(609) 783-9011
[email protected]

