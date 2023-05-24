FLUENT Launches Cannabis-Infused Dark Chocolate Bar in Florida

FLUENT Brings New THC Dark Chocolate Bar to Medical Patients in Florida; Made with High Quality Cannabis Extract and Chocolate from the Legendary French Chocolatier, Valrhona

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced the launch of its new cannabis-infused Dark Chocolate Bar in Florida. The bar is made with FLUENT's high quality cannabis extract and Caraïbe 66% chocolate from Valrhona, the legendary French chocolatier.

A harmonious blend of cannabis and rich cocoa, FLUENT's new, premium THC Dark Chocolate Bar is a welcomed medium for medical patients in the Sunshine State. The smooth consistency of the chocolate is matched only by the consistent dosing; each of the bar's 10 squares are infused with 10mg of THC. FLUENT's Dark Chocolate Bar is now available in all of its Florida retail locations and retails for $25.

"Infused chocolate is an exciting new direction for FLUENT that I know our patients will love," said FLUENT Cannabis Care Director of Sales Victor Bindi. "Chocolate is therapeutic by itself, so it's a great delivery method for the benefits of cannabis. We believe that cannabis can elevate experiences, so the blend of rich, velvety chocolate and the subtle, nuanced effects of cannabis are a perfect pair. The Dark Chocolate Bar represents our commitment to bringing our patients high quality craft products, and I look forward to seeing its reception."

Created in 1988, Caraïbe 66% is a wonderfully balanced chocolate with a mellow, well-rounded flavor. Thanks to its great equilibrium, Caraïbe 66% has become a Pastry Chef's go-to dark chocolate. Its authentically chocolatey flavor makes it a popular choice for professional kitchens. Caraïbe's name pays homage to the diversity of the Caribbean islands, whose cocoa beans inspired its creation. Caraïbe 66% is a subtle blend of cocoa aromatic profiles typical of the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica and Togo. These profiles are blended to obtain Caraïbe's unique and consistent flavor, which is both balanced and roasted. Caraïbe 66% is Non-GMO, Soy Free, Dairy-Free (made in a factory where dairy is present), Gluten Free, Triangle K Kosher, and 100% Traceability to the Cocoa Plantation.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Beasley, CEO
850-972-8077
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Patrick Maddox
501-680-5220
[email protected]

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

