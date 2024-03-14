Fluent Metal Launches with $5.5M Funding to Bring Liquid Metal Printing to Life

Drop-on-demand technology will enable sustainable, production-grade additive manufacturing using high-value metal components

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent Metal is developing production-grade liquid metal printing to remove barriers to entry into metal additive manufacturing, while allowing for unmatched scalability and process tunability. Today, the company is launching out of stealth with an additional $3.2M in venture capital funding, led by E15 with participation from Pillar VC and industry angels, bringing the total funding to $5.5M. Fluent Metal's drop-on-demand approach is compatible with most metals, including refractories, and enables the creation of parts in a single-step process, minimizing variability. It is energy efficient: using less starting material and producing no waste–making it far more sustainable than current powder-based metal 3D printers.

Fluent Metal is developing production-grade liquid metal printing technology for more functional, sustainable, and economical metal parts. Fluent Metal's mission is to revolutionize metal additive manufacturing by offering cost-effective and reliable metal 3D printing technology, fostering innovation across industries.

"Drop-on-demand technology is an elegant approach to create complex metal components," said Peter Schmitt, CEO. "Whether it's prototype iterations of an idea or production runs of a single part, Fluent Metal will provide customers with great operational and material flexibility. This freedom will unlock new creativity and problem solving abilities across industries."

Existing metal additive manufacturing technology has come to accept the extensive industrial scale overhead required to operate this equipment safely. Fluent Metal is developing an alternative lean overhead process, to make it more sustainable, operational efficient and functional, using an inkjet printer-like approach.

Fluent Metal's drop-on-demand approach is:

Functional: Using wire as the starting material and producing no waste, Fluent Metal enables true multi-metal printing. It's possible for even high-value metals to be intricately combined; creating properties never before possible. Complex shapes such as fully enclosed voids and internal channels are possible due to the inkjet-like printhead and parallel throughput.

"As the manufacturing industry evolves in response to the changing needs of global supply chains and sustainability demands, we need novel approaches to drive creativity and expand our collective conception about what's possible," said Philip Liang, Managing Partner, E15. "In the near term, Fluent Metal will spark the imagination of designers, engineers, and technologists to consider how rapid, on-demand production of custom metal parts could transform their capabilities. At scale, this approach will revolutionize the entire footprint and direction of industrial manufacturing."

Fluent Metal is led by industry veterans from Desktop Metal, Vulcan Forms, and the MIT Media Lab. Visit www.fluentmetal.com to learn more about contract manufacturing and be the first to know about expanded product offerings.

