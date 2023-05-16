FLUENT Moves U.S. Headquarters to Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced it is moving its headquarters from Miami to the Westshore District of Tampa, Florida. Over the next four months, the Company plans to create more than 30 new jobs in administration, finance, human resources, marketing, sales, operations and other key roles, with an average salary of $100K.

"We're extremely grateful to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council ("EDC") and the Tampa community as a whole for welcoming us with open arms," said FLUENT CEO Robert Beasley. "Our ultimate goal with this relocation is to connect the brain with the heart of the Company and centralize our workforce. Tampa is already a major hub for our cultivation and production facilities, and we continue to be impressed with the city's large talent pool, business-friendly policies and overall quality of life. We believe our relocation is not only the best decision for our employees and culture, but a smart, fiscally responsible decision for the Company's shareholders. We look forward to providing good-paying jobs to the Tampa community as FLUENT further scales its operations in Florida."

"FLUENT has already had a presence in the Tampa Bay Region and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the Company's headquarters to our own backyard," said Angel Gonzalez, chair of the Tampa Bay EDC and regional president of SouthState Bank. "Listed as the best place to live in the Sunshine State, we are proud to be the new home for FLUENT's global HQ, and look forward to working closely with the Company's leadership team to establish strong talent pipelines, connect transitioning employees with the local community and ensure that the Company's relocation is seamless."

Earlier this year when Forbes [1] compared Florida metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria including home affordability, employment and community well-being, Tampa was listed as the best place to live in Florida. The Forbes ranking cited the region's many positive aspects for young adults and families, pristine beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and access to major sports teams, history museums and platforms promoting the arts.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

About the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council

The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is the lead designated economic development agency for Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. Established in 2009 as a partnership between the public sector and private corporate investors, the EDC works to advance a diversified local economy that is beneficial to all by attracting, expanding and retaining quality employers, a talented workforce and investment, focusing within targeted industry sectors, including Corporate Headquarters, Financial and Professional Services, Information Technology, Life Science and Health Care, Defense and Security, Distribution and Logistics, and Manufacturing. The EDC exists because of the generous support of more than 100 corporations, Hillsborough County, and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. For more information, visit www.tampabayedc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Patrick Maddox

501-680-5220

[email protected]

Laura Fontanills

813-518-2648

[email protected]

[1] Josh Patoka, Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023, Forbes, January 5, 2023.

SOURCE Cansortium Inc