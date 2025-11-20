Fluents.ai voice AI Introduces "Continuous Context" Omnichannel Platform to End the Era of Disjointed Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluents.ai today announced the launch of Fluents Omnichannel, a unified AI architecture designed to bridge the gap between Voice AI, SMS, and Webchat. By fusing these channels into a single "conversational brain," Fluents.ai solves the fragmentation crisis plaguing modern enterprise Customer Experience (CX), ensuring that customers never have to repeat themselves, regardless of how they choose to communicate.

Fluents make it easy for users to build an omnichannel agent Sync directly all interactions in your CRMs, Start engaging on your web page, follow-up via voice AI call, SMS or Email

As "chatbot fatigue" rises due to generic, low-quality automation, businesses face a critical challenge: they have more channels than ever, but less context. Fluents.ai addresses this by debuting a high-fidelity solution built specifically for complex, high-stakes interactions. The platform maintains "Continuous Context," allowing a conversation to start on a phone call, transition to SMS, and conclude on a web chat without losing a single data point.

"True omnichannel engagement isn't just about presence; it's about preserving the narrative," said Florent de Goriainoff, Founder of Fluents.ai. "Too many firms use disjointed tools that treat voice and text as separate silos. We launched Fluents Omnichannel to bridge this, building a unified system where context flows seamlessly across mediums and syncs instantly with most CRMs."

Built for High-Trust, High-Compliance Sectors

While applicable to any enterprise focused on CX, the platform addresses a specific gap in high-compliance sectors, such as the Insurance industry. For Insurance Agencies and Managing General Agents (MGAs), where a single misunderstanding can lead to significant liability, the margin for error is zero. Fluents.ai's ability to maintain accurate context across long, multi-touchpoint claims processes offers a level of reliability previously unavailable in AI automation.

"In industries like insurance, 'good enough' AI is not enough," added de Goriainoff. "Our omnichannel core proves that you can automate significantly without sacrificing the human touch or data integrity."

Key Capabilities for Next-Gen CX:

Unified Interaction History: Whether AI or human, agents access a single, unbroken thread of conversation across Voice, SMS, and Web, drastically reducing resolution times.

Zero-Touch CRM Synchronization: The platform eliminates manual data entry by auto-populating CRMs with accurate summaries, sentiment analysis, and action items in real-time.

Hyper-Realistic Latency: Voice capabilities are engineered for sub-500ms response times, creating a natural rhythm that feels like speaking to a helpful expert, not a machine.

Rapid "Glass Box" Deployment: A transparent, white-glove approach allows internal teams to deploy, test, and audit the AI quickly, removing the need for expensive external consulting.

