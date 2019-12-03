FluentWorlds® Launches Holiday Giveaway Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V.I.E.W. (Virtual Immersive Educational Worlds, Inc.) today announced the launch of its FluentWorlds Holiday 2019 Giveaway Program. People are being challenged to find Non-Native English speakers who can be helped using the FluentWorlds' English language learning suite of products.

Two groups of people will be aided through this program- Finders and Recipients. Those who want to assist as Finders can help FluentWorlds identify the perfect recipient for its language giveaway. The First-Place Finder will receive $1,000 dollars for helping FluentWorlds identify the most deserving individual to receive this gift.

The Recipient will receive the gift of language valued at $2,500 including the entire FluentWorld's language learning package. This will include a 2-year subscription to both the FluentWorlds and PerfectAccentTM Apps in a Family along with Company swag and a Visa Gift card worth $400. Additionally, the recipient will be entitled to language lessons from world renowned polyglot, Tim Doner. Tim, a Harvard grad who speaks roughly 23 languages, will provide up to 5 personalized lessons. Package also includes 16 lessons with a live instructor in FluentWorlds Online Academy.

The contest begins on Tuesday, December 3rd. The contest closes and submissions must be made by Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. USA Mountain time. Winners will be announced via email on December 23, 2019.

To enter go to: https://cutt.ly/holidaygiveaway

The purpose of the contest is to find those in need of elevating their lives through the gift of language. Studies have estimated that those who learn to speak fluent English may have their life-time earnings increased by as much as 100%.

To learn more about this Program, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-VkFx2lyhU

Prizes will also be provided to Finders and Recipients for Second and Third places to be drawn raffle style.

FluentWorlds is the world's highest rated English language learning App on the Apple iTunes store at 4.9 out of 5 stars! The FluentWorlds platform teaches English language speaking skills by engaging learners in immersive experiences delivered in 55 engaging and realistic 3D gaming environments like an airport, a hotel and even Virtual Las Vegas. Here is one user's amazing journey in going from a standing start to practical fluency in Ten Weeks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDwylF4OF3c

Dr. Linda Bradford, PhD in Instructional Technology and the Chief Visionary behind FluentWorlds, added: "We are pleased to provide the gift of language learning to those that are in need. We know our Video gaming technology, together with the A/I built into our speech recognition engine, will bless the lives of Millions."

About V.I.E.W.

V.I.E.W., Inc., dba FluentWorlds, is a privately held company that specializes in the delivery of effective language programs via immersive 3D experiences using video game technology. See more about FluentWorlds at www.fluentworlds.com

SOURCE FluentWorlds

Related Links

http://fluentworlds.com

