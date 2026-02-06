Fluff & Boots launches wholesale program, bringing proprietary cat products to select retailers

Ethically made, long-lasting goods designed to be lived with, now available for in-store discovery.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluff & Boots , the premium pet lifestyle brand redefining how people share their lives with cats, announces the launch of its wholesale program for select brick-and-mortar retailers. Guided by slow-living principles, the brand designs ethically made, long-lasting goods that prioritize feline wellbeing without compromising on aesthetics.

Among Fluff & Boots' signature offerings are the Knead-It Pad™, a proprietary design that supports cats' natural kneading behaviors, and the Premium Blanket, lauded by customers as the "softest pet blanket, ever." These products exemplify the brand's commitment to tactile, experiential quality, best appreciated in person, making brick-and-mortar retail an intentional and essential part of the Nashville-based brand's growth.

"Fluff & Boots was built with the belief that fewer, better things create better lives for cats and their humans," said Ashley OBryan, Founder and CEO of Fluff & Boots. "As we open our wholesale program, we're seeking independent retailers who share our values of premium quality, intentional consumption and goods meant to be lived with, not continuously replaced."

Notably, Fluff & Boots has cultivated a growing community of cat parents who have long felt underserved by a pet industry largely oriented toward dogs. By offering premium, feline-first products that blend seamlessly into the home and support everyday routines, Fluff & Boots meets clear demand from customers seeking better products and a brand inclusive of life with cats. The wholesale launch creates a compelling opportunity for pet retailers to expand their cat product assortment beyond litter boxes, toys and climbing towers. Additionally, it offers home goods, gifting and mercantile retailers the chance to fill a noticeable void in the pet lifestyle space.

The wholesale program is intentionally selective and designed to protect long-term retail value. Fluff & Boots does not sell on mass-marketplaces, does not participate in influencer or non-editorial affiliate programs, and avoids discount-driven sales strategies. Instead, discovery is centered in-store, where customers can experience the softness and quality firsthand while supporting local businesses.

Wholesale availability is limited to retailers with at least one brick-and-mortar location. Those interested are invited to inquire at [email protected] .

About Fluff & Boots:

Fluff & Boots, named after two of its founders' feline adoptees, is the first purpose-driven, cat-centric lifestyle brand offering premium, ethically made products created to optimize feline wellbeing and comfort while bringing a modern design aesthetic to harmonize the homes and routines of busy purr-parents. Lovingly crafted in Europe, Fluff & Boots' lifestyle goods — including the proprietary Knead-it Pad™ — are bespoke, high-quality and made from certified (durable, non-toxic) fabrics. The brand is proud to offer a refreshing alternative to the poor quality, mass-produced pet products flooding the market. More than just a brand, Fluff & Boots is a community of purr-parents and cat lovers who truly "give a fluff" about felines. For more information, visit www.fluffandboots.com .

