Fluffy Fluffy Pancakes Continues National Expansion Announcing New Locations Coming to the South

Fluffy Fluffy Pancakes, an internationally acclaimed franchise introduces its award-winning souffle pancakes to Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluffy Fluffy, a dessert café renowned for its award-winning souffle pancakes, is excited to broaden its footprint in the Southern part of the United States through its industry-leading franchise opportunity. The brand is eagerly anticipating the opening of new locations in the South. Their Frisco, TX location opened on December 16th, and Dallas, TX is set to debut in March 2024. Fluffy Fluffy also has ambitious plans for additional franchised locations, including multi-unit deals in key southern cities including Atlanta, Miami, and Orlando.

"We are thrilled to extend our reach into the South," expressed Benson Lau, Director of Business Development at Fluffy Fluffy. "The South is a rich tapestry of culture, and we are genuinely excited to immerse ourselves as part of it. We believe our unique experience and diverse flavors have the power to bring communities together, and we can't wait to continue our growth in Texas, Georgia, Florida and beyond."

Founded in 2018, Fluffy Fluffy began franchising in 2020 with a mission to spread joy worldwide through souffle pancakes. Originating in Canada, the brand offers handcrafted Japanese-style souffle pancakes known for their soft, bouncy, and incredibly light texture. Made with locally sourced milk and free of artificial additives, each souffle pancake is cooked slowly at a low temperature for up to 20 minutes. Topped with a variety of fruits, toppings, and house-made sauces, they aim to bring the celebratory symbol of joy and togetherness traditionally associated with Japanese souffle pancakes into daily life.

The brand's diverse menu includes more than just souffle pancakes, featuring innovative delights like croffles, burnt top cheesecake, roll cake, macarons, lattes, and specialty sodas. Fluffy Fluffy demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity by offering meat-free menu options, catering to diverse dietary preferences.

"We've been eager to continue our growth into the United States," continued Benson. "We believe that the unique charm of Fluffy Fluffy, with its delectable Japanese-style souffle pancakes and commitment to creating special moments, will resonate with a wide audience throughout the states. As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite passionate individuals to join us in bringing the Fluffy Fluffy experience to even more corners of America."

Fluffy Fluffy, known as Fuwa Fuwa in its international locations, currently has 30 locations open abroad, three locations open stateside, and 20 locations in development. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Fluffy Fluffy franchise is $50,000. For more information about Fluffy Fluffy's franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.fuwafuwapancakes.com/franchise-opportunities/ .

About Fluffy Fluffy

Fluffy Fluffy, the leading and largest souffle pancake brand, not only specializes in creating sweet experiences but also takes you on a global culinary adventure. Infusing flavors from around the world, the brand crafts unique treats that seamlessly blends new and familiar tastes. Founded in 2018, Fluffy Fluffy has achieved remarkable international success, boasting 30 locations across the UK, Canada, China, France, and the U.S. The company's goal is to spread happiness through carefully crafted and beautifully presented desserts. Since the launch of its signature souffle pancakes, the brand continues to introduce one-of-a-kind desserts that celebrate the diverse communities it proudly serves. The Fluffy Fluffy experience begins the moment you step into any of its locations, with an open concept kitchen where customers can engage with all their senses. The mission at Fluffy Fluffy is simple – to spread happiness, one bite at a time.

For further details and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fuwafuwapancakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

Contact: Destiny Garcia, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Fluffy Fluffy