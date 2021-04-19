Fluffy French Bulldogs, Bengal Cats & F1 Savannah Cats - The Designer Pets That Are Taking Social Media by Storm Cost Upwards of $250,000

MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max, founder of www.f1savannahkittens.com noticing the social media craze started a cattery as a rescue group for African servals. He said, "I knew no one was going to step in to help prevent overbreeding of these cats as they were becoming widely popular on social media. People love to buy for looks; unfortunately, uneducated owners meant a certain doom for these wild cats." The problem we are trying to address is education. Unfortunately, serval & savannah cat breeders don't seem to care about anything about the money in their pocket. If African servals and F1 savannah cats are not raised in a particular manner, keeping one in the house as an adult creates a nightmare for unprepared owners.

We started F1 Savannah Kittens to give people education and an alternative other than adopting a fully wild cat. F1 Savannah cats are 50% African serval and 50% domestic cat. This breeds out any aggressive behavior and makes a much easier pet to keep for the average household.

"We never wanted to breed, we simply needed to give people an alternative to purchasing a cat that almost certainly would not be kept. The way in which we noticed breeders caged and bred these cats got me outraged. We began to expose every unethical breeder who didn't raise and care for these animals with the love they deserve. The dog rescue community is a lot stronger you can see them going after neglectful dog breeders, these cats need a voice to stand up for them."

People love Savannah cats because they have dog like personalities, they mirror a cheetah and are often quite large. They are an extremely intelligent breed, and many owners teach them tricks. They are easily trained to be walked on a leash. Unlike dogs, they are not as dependent on their owners. As regular cats, they too use a litter box. The first-generation cats have been seen to grow up to 50 lbs. and 4 feet long! Real deal F1 Savannahs go from $15,000 to $20,000.

Fluffy French Bulldogs

We started the Fluffy French bulldog program at Fluffy-Frenchbulldogs.com when we realized how astronomical the prices of these dogs really were. The current market price for the rarest color called "isabella" visual long hair French bulldog with a clear health panel is at a mind-boggling price of $250,000. With the cheapest fluffy French bulldogs starting at $20,000. We thought that if the pet industry should be earning this much money it was time that someone stepped in that wants to repurpose the earnings in animal rescue.

Fluffy French bulldogs come in all colors, merle, blue, chocolate or coco, black, white, cream, lilac or fawn. Most breeders are looking to make the French bulldog as tiny as possible, as they sometimes can be stubborn walkers. Our fluffy French bulldog studs carry all these colors so that we are able to create a variety of beautiful long hair French bulldog pups!

Our clouded bengal program was initiated to up the standard on the temperament of these hypo allergenic cats and have a hand in the market to prevent an over-saturation of breeding. As we noticed the bengal cats being bred with domestic cats for hobby breeders to make a quick buck. We decided to control the narrative on what it really means to be a purebred bengal. We breed our bengal cats for huge multi colored rosettes to mirror the pattern on jaguars & clouded leopards. Bengal cats come in mink, silver, grey, charcoal, blue white or snow and different shades of brown. You can view our cats at www.bengalcatbreeder.com & www.savannahf1.com

