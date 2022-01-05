FluGen to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FluGen, Inc., a clinical-stage vaccine company transforming vaccine efficacy in infectious respiratory diseases, today announced Boyd Clarke, Executive Chairman is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12 at 4:30 PM E.T.

The Presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the 'Investors' page of the Company's website: http://flugen.com/for-investors/. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

FluGen, Inc. is a clinical-stage vaccine company transforming vaccine efficacy in respiratory diseases. The company's lead candidate is M2SR, a supra-seasonal, live, single-replication, intranasal flu vaccine. Unlike standard of care flu vaccines, M2SR stimulates mucosal, humoral, and cellular immunity. In an unprecedented challenge trial, M2SR demonstrated protection against infection and illness across seven years of virus drift; and M2SR induces a durable antibody response with potential to cover an entire flu season and beyond. M2SR also has shown activity as a vaccine vector for other respiratory vaccines and infectious diseases, including a COVID-19/flu combination.

