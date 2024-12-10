Fluid & Functional: Knoll Introduces Panoramic Sofa in North America

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoll debuts Panoramic Sofa, designed in collaboration with international designer Piero Lissoni. A new multifunctional sofa with moveable backrests, Panoramic is ready to adapt to an array of interiors, while delivering a myriad of opportunities for relaxing and connecting with others.

Panoramic Sofa

Panoramic Sofa stands out for its ability to transform. With an organically shaped seat and reconfigurable backrests, the sofa can be easily adjusted depending on its environment and sitters' needs. The sleek, curved design can serve as a super chaise longue, an island, a bench, a daybed or – of course – an inviting sofa. Four different configurations are available for the sofa depending on the number and size of backrests preferred.

With the brand's roots in the Bauhaus philosophy of "total architecture" – where furniture complements architectural space to create a harmonious design – the sofa exemplifies an elegant yet comfortable solution. A tubular steel frame floats Panoramic's generous bench seat and cushions, brought to life with a selection of fabrics or leather. Frames are available in a charcoal finish for retail and contract customers, and a glossy finish is also an option for contract customers.

The sleek sofa is also a striking representation of Lissoni's approach to design with its minimal and tailored aesthetic. Lissoni is renowned for his ability to develop concepts for a wide range of projects – from yachts, to private residences and hotels, to furniture such as the sophisticated Panoramic Sofa.

Panoramic Sofa can be purchased in stores and online with a starting price of $7,495. The sofa is available to contract customers through authorized Knoll and MillerKnoll dealers.

