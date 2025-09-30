Fluid-Aire Dynamics Named to Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Six-Year Streak Highlights Team Dedication, Strategic Growth, and Industry Leadership.

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluid-Aire Dynamics (FAD), a leader in industrial compressed air and nitrogen solutions, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year. This distinction places FAD among the nation's most successful independent businesses and reflects the company's sustained growth, service excellence, and strategic vision.

Founded in 1983 by Garth Taylor as a small compressor repair shop in Franklin Park, Illinois, Fluid-Aire Dynamics has grown into an industry leader while staying true to three core principles: quality, service and expertise. Over more than four decades, the company has expanded well beyond its humble beginnings. Since 2016, Fluid-Aire Dynamics has grown from 23 Chicago-based employees to more than 100 team members serving over 2,600 active customers across six states. They now operate full-service facilities in Schaumburg, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Detroit, San Antonio and Philadelphia. The Philadelphia location was added in 2023 through the integration of The Titus Company, expanding FAD's geographic reach and enhancing technical capabilities, particularly in nitrogen generation.

This six-year Inc. 5000 streak is a testament to the dedication and skill of the Fluid-Aire Dynamics team. Under the leadership of the second generation—Derrick Taylor (Director), Kevin Taylor (General Manager), and Brad Taylor (Sales Engineering Manager—the company has maintained its family-owned culture while scaling operations to meet growing demand.

FAD's growth is anchored in a reputation for responsive, expert service, including a 4-hour emergency repair guarantee for active customers, preventative maintenance programs to extend equipment life, customized compressed air system design, and energy audits to reduce power consumption.

Looking ahead, Fluid-Aire Dynamics sees significant opportunity for continued expansion in both its core Midwest markets and across the United States.

About Fluid-Aire Dynamics

Fluid-Aire Dynamics is a leading provider of industrial compressed air and nitrogen generation system sales and service in Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Detroit and Philadelphia. They offer compressed air and nitrogen system design and engineering, equipment sales, preventative maintenance, emergency repair and rentals. Based in Itasca, Illinois, Fluid-Aire Dynamics services all major makes and models of industrial air compressors and associated air accessories. They are a master distributor for PneuTech air compressors and UniPipe aluminum distribution piping.

For more information, contact:

Michael Heine, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

847.349.4029 Ext 1012

SOURCE Fluid-Aire Dynamics, Inc.