FLUID INTERIORS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY LEADER, LELCH

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluid Interiors proudly announces its latest strategic partnership with Lelch, a leading integrated technology provider. This partnership brings together two industry leaders to revolutionize the landscape of the workplace and technology integration.

Fluid is an interior solutions company that designs, installs, and creates spaces that spur human connection and spark innovation. With a focus on delivering innovative solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, Fluid works closely to create a space that fits our customers culture and brand.

Lelch specializes in providing cutting-edge technology solutions for residential and commercial spaces. From integrated audiovisual systems to conferencing, and sound-masking, Lelch leverages the latest advancements in technology to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and elevate the user experience.

By joining forces, Fluid and Lelch aim to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services that seamlessly blend the workspace with state-of-the-art technology integration. Whether it's creating collaborative meeting spaces equipped with advanced audiovisual capabilities, digital signage, or lighting control, the partnership between Fluid and Lelch will redefine the way businesses approach their workspace and technology deployment.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lelch," said Berk Claiborne, President & CEO of Fluid Interiors. "At Fluid, we believe that a workspace should not only inspire creativity and collaboration but also harness the power of technology to drive efficiency and productivity. With Lelch's expertise in integrated technology solutions, we can now offer our clients a truly holistic approach to workspace design that meets the demands of the modern workforce."

"We are equally excited to embark on this journey with Fluid Interiors," stated Alex Lelchuk, President & Founder at Lelch. "At Lelch, our passion lies in enriching lives through technology. Partnering with Fluid allows us to extend this vision into the workspace, where technology and design converge to create environments that are not just functional, but truly transformative. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to excellence and innovation, setting a new benchmark for how workspaces are designed and experienced. Together, we're not just designing spaces; we're engineering the future of work."

The partnership between Fluid and Lelch will set a new standard for workplace design and technology integration. Clients can expect unparalleled expertise, personalized service, and cutting-edge solutions that transform their vision for the ideal workspace into reality.

