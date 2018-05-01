Fluid Solutions to Address Steel Manufacturing's Most Challenging Processes

AISTech features technical presentations focused on steel related topics including steelmaking, finishing, engineering, and equipment technologies. At the conference, Quaker technical experts will present papers at the cold rolling, hot rolling, tube & pipe, and lubrication & hydraulics sessions (https://www.quakerchem.com/events/aistech-2018/#conference-papers):

"Lubrication Strategies for Rolling Hard Steel Types," by Bas Smeulders , Research Scientist, on Monday, May 7 at 9:30 am

by , Research Scientist, on at "A Chemical Method to Decrease Oxide Scale Generation in Hot Rolling," by Weijia Jin , Development Scientist, on Monday, May 7 at 2:00 pm

by , Development Scientist, on at "Evaluation of Fluid Performance for Thread Cutting of Premium Pipe Connections Using a Cut Tapping Operation on AISI 4140 Steel Using a Vertical Machining Center," by Robert Evans , Research Scientist, on Monday, May 7 at 3:00 pm

by , Research Scientist, on at "Rolling Mill Bearing Lubrication: An Innovative Grease Technology Helps Reduce Total Cost of Ownership," by Bruno Sanchez , Global Business Development Manager – Greases, on Tuesday, May 8 at 3:00 pm

At Booth 2403, Quaker, a global event sponsor of AISTech 2018, will feature its entire steel process fluid portfolio, (https://www.quakerchem.com/expert-experience/industry-expertise/steel) ranging from cleaners, rolling oils, corrosion preventives, surface treatment, greases, and hydraulic fluids.

