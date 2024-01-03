FluidForm Bio™ Welcomes New Executive Leadership

News provided by

FluidForm Bio

03 Jan, 2024, 11:07 ET

Bringing Deep Domain Expertise for Future Growth

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FluidForm Bio™ announced that it has named Jonathan Paris as general counsel and head of corporate strategy, Naomi Phaneuf as chief marketing officer, and Alex Lenz as vice president of people & business operations.

"We are thrilled to introduce the following key executives, each bringing a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and expertise to their respective roles," said Mike Graffeo, CEO and co-founder at FluidForm Bio™.

Paris is a seasoned legal executive and commercial attorney who has counseled domestic and multinational publicly traded and privately held organizations. Most recently, Paris was Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel of Rapid Micro Biosystems, a life sciences technology company, where he led the legal and compliance functions while helping the company IPO. Previously, Paris held numerous leadership positions at Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, and Covidien. Paris received his BA in Economics & Government from Colby College, and an MSF and a JD from Suffolk University.

Phaneuf joins the company with over 19 years of marketing experience and is responsible for leading FluidForm Bio™'s core marketing functions including marketing strategy, brand, communications, digital & social media, and growth. Prior to joining FluidForm Bio™, she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing of SAI360, orchestrating a corporate rebrand and spearheading the marketing strategy. A marketing veteran, Phaneuf has global experience across healthcare, medical technology, cybersecurity, and GRC sectors. Phaneuf holds an MA in Integrated Marketing Communications from Marist College and a BS in Business Administration from Saint Michael's College.

Recently promoted, Lenz has been a member of the FluidForm Bio™ team since 2019 and is responsible for managing recruitment and people operations in tandem with driving operational excellence. Prior to joining FluidForm Bio™, Lenz served as a principal analyst at Dell EMC leading company-wide technology projects. Previously, Lenz held a variety of senior roles across large corporations and start-ups. Lenz holds a BS in Finance & Accounting Management from Northeastern University.

These new executives join the leadership team to advance FluidForm Bio™'s mission to revolutionize the life sciences industry through innovative tissue therapeutic technologies, breakthrough scientific progress, and an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life on a global scale.

About FluidForm Bio™
FluidForm Bio™ is creating living human tissue for better treatment of disease. Our patented FRESH™ technology is a revolutionary platform designed to build tissue using cells, proteins, and nothing else. Through partnerships with top life science companies, our technology has been validated to produce the highest quality tissue in a variety of applications. We deliver human tissue that is indistinguishable from the real thing. Our living tissue will offer therapies to countless patients who deserve better treatment options.   

FluidForm Bio™ was founded in 2018 on the belief that the world needs transformational technologies led by creative and passionate experts that help people lead better lives. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, learn more at fluidformbio.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.  

SOURCE FluidForm Bio

Also from this source

FluidForm Bio Successfully Demonstrates Advancements in Engineered Heart Tissues with FRESH™ 3D Bioprinting

FluidForm Bio Successfully Demonstrates Advancements in Engineered Heart Tissues with FRESH™ 3D Bioprinting

FluidForm Bio, a leader in developing life-like human tissue to treat disease, shares recent advancements in building human cardiac tissues using...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.