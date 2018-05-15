Fluidity Emerges as Full Stack Model to Reshape Finance

"There's an incredible opportunity to build a complete pipeline to bring assets online with blockchain. We've presented Fluidity as an integrated model for sourcing, structuring, launching and trading security tokens and real world assets," explains Fluidity Co-Founder Don Mosites. The team behind Fluidity recently launched decentralized trading platform AirSwap, which supported $1M worth of trades through its marketplace within 24 hours of going live.

Stacked with authentic perspective and hosted by venture capitalist Bill Tai, Fluidity Summit welcomed Wall Street figurehead Michael Novogratz, hosted a dozen panels with the teams shaping future platforms of trade, and catalyzed the landmark debate: Will Crypto Flourish or Fail between Co-Founder of Ethereum, Joseph Lubin and cryptocurrency skeptic and economist, Nouriel Roubini drawing over 126,000 viewers and 600 attendees.

Moderated by Donna Redel, former chair of the World Economic Forum, inside of Brooklyn's Weylin – a restored savings bank – the debate set up intelligent back and forth with adversaries weighing in on opposite sides.

"Might as well go back to the Stone Age of barter, because that's what tokenization is all about! It's totally inefficient, it's never going to work and it's just totally confusing," asserts Nouriel Roubini.

While the debate brought heated moments, open and transparent conversation stirring in the domed Weylin reflects the pulse of the current discourse.

"We like to think of the Ethereum blockchain as a next generation database technology, it enables actors who don't know one another to be able to trust each other in various kinds of transactions," explains Joseph Lubin.

A united effort to pioneer the future of finance, Fluidity Summit sees new company emerge, during a full-day program of panels and a heated debate. An exploration of the challenges, opportunities, technologies and the legal landscapes powering finance drove advanced and diverse perspectives and conversations.

