FLUIDMASTER® Announces Michael Draves as New President

Draves comes to Fluidmaster with a diverse background in a variety of industries and more than 30 years of experience, including 13 years in the plumbing industry. Starting his career as a financial analyst with Union Bank of Switzerland in Europe, Michael continued on to join privately held Kohler Co. where he held a variety of progressive global leadership roles, including the development of the global accessories and fittings business within their Global Faucets division. Subsequent business development roles included leadership of the Schwinn and Mongoose branded bicycle businesses at Pacific Cycle as well as the Craftsman branded business at Sears Holdings. He later became President and CEO of Design Specialties, and more recently was President at Nelson Global Products.

"As we position Fluidmaster for further growth, focusing on providing a great brand experience and bringing innovative water management solutions to market for our consumers and customers, Mr. Draves' background and experience made him the ideal leader for this next phase, building upon our 62 year history. We are very happy Mike is joining our Fluidmaster family," remarked Robert AndersonSchoepe, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

"I am very excited about joining the Fluidmaster team," said Michael Draves. "I look forward to working with our employees around the world to enhance our product portfolios through the development of innovative new products, and I see tremendous opportunity to collaborate with our channel partners to strengthen our relationships globally, and transform the way we go to market to meet the challenges and opportunities of an evolving global marketplace."

Michael received his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison School of Business, and his master's degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

SOURCE Fluidmaster, Inc.

