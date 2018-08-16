Fluidmaster Empowers DIY Consumers With Enhancements To 400A Universal Fill Valve

The 400A Universal Fill Valve is the best-selling fill valve in the world and has been enhanced with several new features. With a more ergonomic adjustment screw, some pre-installed components and new, easy-to-follow booklet style instructions that take you through step by step, a seemingly complicated task is even simpler, easier, and quick to fix. In less than five minutes, homeowners can repair the toilet fill valve, which saves time and money. The end result is a quieter tank that fills up faster and a proud and confident homeowner that has successfully repaired the old valve.

Backed by a 5-year warranty, the 400A is best for toilets that date prior to 1994 with flush volumes between 3.5 and 7 gallons per flush. The easy-to-install valve fits all brands and is made from corrosion-resistant materials and has an Anti-Siphon design.

"As a customer's first choice for toilet repair parts, we are dedicated to producing products that are reliable, user-friendly, and provide a simple, confident repair experience," says Todd Talbot, Fluidmaster President. "It's our goal to provide innovative product solutions and a great repair experience for DIY home repair novices and experts alike."

About Fluidmaster



Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India as well as a worldwide distribution network selling more toilet tank replacement valves than any other manufacturer in the world. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. For media inquiries or for more information, contact David McFarland at 949-728-2207 or by email at dmcfarland@fluidmaster.com, or visit www.fluidmaster.com.

