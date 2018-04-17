Fluidmaster Enters India With Joint Venture

"Fluidmaster's entry into India is an excellent next step in the global expansion of our operations," said Robert AndersonSchoepe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fluidmaster. "A joint venture provides us with the ability to build on an established foundation of manufacturing and distribution."

"It is a privilege to welcome Mr. Ram Niwas Jindal and his son Siddharth Jindal into the Fluidmaster organization where they will have primary roles in the new JV," stated Todd Talbot, Fluidmaster President. "Through this business platform, plus our additional investments, we will be able to serve the fast accelerating demand for sanitaryware in the Indian market."

"We are very honoured to partner with such a respected global company as Fluidmaster," said Ram Niwas Jindal. "Beyond investment, Fluidmaster brings substantial operational expertise and the potential to serve their existing global OEM customers in India."

To accommodate the significant planned growth, the company's manufacturing operations will transition to a newly constructed facility, also in Bahadurgarh, which will be completed in first quarter 2019.

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China and Turkey as well as a worldwide distribution network across more than 80 countries selling more toilet tank replacement valves than any other manufacturer in the world. In addition to the original fill valve developed by founder Adolf Schoepe and enhanced through the years, Fluidmaster's complete line of toilet care parts include exposed and in-wall cisterns, standard and dual flush valves, flappers, activation systems, bowl wax and wax-free products, toilet repair kits, and supply line connectors.

The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. Visit www.fluidmaster.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluidmaster-enters-india-with-joint-venture-300631653.html

SOURCE Fluidmaster

Related Links

http://www.fluidmaster.com

