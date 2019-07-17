Fluidmaster Gives Back To Community With Habitat OC; Receives First Place Champion Cup

Team "Fluidmaster Fighters" raised the most money and received first place in construction challenges. The event as a whole raised more than $310,000 to support Habitat for Humanity of Orange County (Habitat OC)'s mission to create a future where all families have an affordable place to live.

The Leaders Build Challenge is the signature fundraising event for Habitat OC. The event brings business and community leaders together to build homes, network, and compete with one another, while helping Habitat OC build homes, community, and hope.

"At Fluidmaster, we've embraced the responsibility to help our community through volunteering and financial contributions," says Dave McFarland, Fluidmaster Vice President of Global Marketing. "We fully support Habitat OC's mission to provide affordable housing and we're fortunate that we have a team of employees that can help make these dreams a reality."

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California.

