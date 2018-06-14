Fluidmaster Introduces PRO Series Better Than Wax

PRO Series Better Than Wax has all the traditional benefits of wax products with a few modern upgrades. It fits both 3- and 4-inch drain lines and is stackable for recessed flange applications. Plus, it won't melt in the truck on a hot day, and can be repositioned if the toilet needs to be lifted and reseated during a project while still providing that secure sealing action. While plumbers don't mind dealing with messy wax rings, an added bonus of PRO Better Than Wax is it won't leave stains or residue on floors.

Backed by a 10-year warranty, bolt hole guides for quick installation, and detailed video instructions, professionals can be certain that PRO Better Than Wax will be a reliable, more effective alternative to wax seals. In addition, the product is extremely durable, fits any drain and toilet, and will not melt.

"We know plumbers are looking for quicker, more effective products that will save time, money, and ensure their clients are satisfied," stated Todd Talbot, Fluidmaster President. "Our PRO Series Better Than Wax delivers on this promise, and is a great addition to our Fluidmaster PRO line of products, built for the hard-working plumbers and our loyal customers."

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India as well as a worldwide distribution network selling more toilet tank replacement valves than any other manufacturer in the world. In addition to the original fill valve developed by founder Adolf Schoepe, Fluidmaster's complete line of toilet care parts include exposed and in-wall cisterns, standard and dual flush valves, flappers, activation systems, bowl wax and wax-free products, toilet repair kits, toilet seats and supply line connectors.

The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. For media inquiries or for more information, contact David McFarland at 949-728-2207 or by email at dmcfarland@fluidmaster.com, or visit www.fluidmaster.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluidmaster-introduces-pro-series-better-than-wax-300666082.html

SOURCE Fluidmaster

Related Links

https://www.fluidmaster.com

