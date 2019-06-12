Fluidmaster PerforMAX Flush Valve Repair Kit Fixes Leaks, Saves Water, And Is Easy To Install

The PerforMAX Flush Valve Repair Kit allows the user to repair a damaged flush valve without removing the tank so the new flapper can create a water tight seal. If water is leaking from tank to bowl , or if toilet water won't go down , the PerforMAX adjustable flapper is included to maximize water savings. Fluidmaster's "peel and stick" process ensures the replacement is quick, easy, and requires no messy glue. The user simply peels the protective paper off the sealant ring and sticks it on the top of the existing 2-inch flush valve seat.

"At Fluidmaster, we're committed to providing consumers solutions to their toilet repairs both big and small," says X, Fluidmaster X. "We strive to make the toilet repair process as painless as possible, and also help the homeowner save water and money."

The included PerforMAX 2-inch Adjustable Flapper, has an adjustable dial for a customized flush and water-savings. Other features include a solid frame flapper design to ensure a secure seal and eliminate twisting, and built-in Microban® technology to fight bacteria on the flapper itself.

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California.

