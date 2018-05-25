Fluidmaster Recognizes Volunteer Of The Year And 2018 Spirit Of Volunteerism Honoree, Andy King

Andy King has been volunteering in Orange County for more than 20 years and generously gives his time, money, and skills to various organizations. King sits on the Habitat For Humanity Orange County Board of Directors and has co-chaired the non-profit organizations' annual Leaders Build Day and supports his local Boy Scout troop.

"It's an honor to be recognized by both Fluidmaster and the OneOC organization," says King. "I love being able to make a positive impact in the community; it doesn't feel like work when you're having fun and making a difference."

The Spirit of Volunteerism Award was established in 1976 and is the oldest awards program in Orange County. It recognizes and celebrates the major involvement of community volunteers, groups, and corporations and is a community-wide celebration. OneOC is the non-profit organization that puts on the awards, which offers a suite of resources to help companies build and grow their volunteer programs.

"One of our Founder's seven goals for a successful business is to 'be a good citizen in the community', and Andy is a great example of this," says Todd Talbot, Fluidmaster President. "We're fortunate to have such a passionate, dedicated individual as part of our Fluidmaster team."

Fluidmaster is also nominated by Habitat for Humanity for the Giving is Living Award, which celebrates the work of influential organizations, families, and businesses that participate in outstanding community volunteerism.

About Fluidmaster

Fluidmaster revolutionized the plumbing industry with its innovative pilot fill valve technology 60 years ago and has continued leading the industry with its commitment to innovating efficient and reliable toilet components. Based in Southern California, Fluidmaster is family-owned and operated and is dedicated to producing products that simplify the flushing and repairing of toilets globally. For more information, visit fluidmaster.com or call (949) 728-2000.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluidmaster-recognizes-volunteer-of-the-year-and-2018-spirit-of-volunteerism-honoree-andy-king-300654859.html

SOURCE Fluidmaster

Related Links

http://www.fluidmaster.com

