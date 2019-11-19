Fluidmaster SetFast™ Toilet Bolts And Smart Caps™ - Automatic Adjustment For The Perfect Fit

The Fluidmaster SetFast Toilet Bolts are an efficient and smart solution to toilet bowl repair and replacement. The bowl-to-floor bolt set easily adjusts from 2 ¼- to 1 ½-inches with a quick twist adjustment, providing the fastest installation possible when replacing a toilet. The innovative design allows the toilet bowl bolts to either shorten or lengthen for a perfect fit, eliminating the need to cut or break off bolts once they are installed. Something plumbers traditionally needed a hacksaw to do.

The Smart Cap Universal Toilet Bolt Caps are made with high-quality polypropylene material to resist cracks or breaks. The screw-on design ensures the caps are not knocked out of place and creates a watertight seal. Installation is easy: simply remove the old cap and nut, set the base, anti-spin washer and old nut, then screw on the cap and you're done.

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey and Australia. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California.

