Fluidra Becomes Official Pool Equipment Supplier to USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced a two-year partnership with Fluidra North America as its Official Pool Equipment Supplier. As part of this landmark partnership, Fluidra's umbrella of brands to include Jandy®, Polaris®, S.R.Smith® and Taylor Water Technologies, receive the rights to association with USA Swimming.

"We are thrilled to announce this alliance with Fluidra and its trusted brands," USA Swimming CEO and President Tim Hinchey said. "Together we have big plans for providing access to water for more communities and athletes as we aim to make swimming the sport of choice for all."

One of the goals of growth for USA Swimming includes providing more opportunities for young Americans to experience the joy of swim lessons and competitive swimming. Thus comes the need for greater access to pools, and the emerging requirement for communities to build more facilities and improve existing pools. USA Swimming aims to use this partnership with Fluidra to provide clearer pathways for member clubs and municipalities to create and innovate aquatics facilities.

"This is an exciting partnership for us as it represents a combined commitment to championing greatness, pushing boundaries, and creating a legacy that will redefine the swimming pool experience," Lennie Rhoades, Fluidra North America President said. "We look forward to working together to bring the joy of swimming to people of all ages and shaping the future of swimming through cutting-edge solutions and a passion for aquatic excellence."

The new alignment between USA Swimming and Fluidra represents a two-year partnership from 2024 through 2025.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competitions including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, Polaris, S.R Smith, iAquaLink®, Taylor Water Technologies, Cover-Pools®, and Grand Effects®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit FluidraUSA.com or call 800-822-7933.

