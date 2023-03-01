Fluidra Makes Dedicated Shift to More Efficient LED Pool Lighting

Following new Department of Energy lighting regulations, the company takes energy-savings a step further

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimming pool industry is about to undergo another transformation as a result of new Department of Energy (DOE) lighting regulations that aim to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by prohibiting the sale of some incandescent lights. In response to these changes, Fluidra, a leading global provider of pool equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, has announced its commitment to not only meet, but exceed these regulations.

The new regulations, which apply to various pool lights with a lumen range between 310 and 3,300 lumens (roughly 25 to 300 watts for incandescent lamps), build upon the existing Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, which set energy efficiency standards for many common household lighting products. Under the new regulations, manufacturers are required to produce lighting products that are even more energy-efficient, which should result in significant cost savings for consumers. According to independent environmental studies requested by the DOE, this new regulation is estimated to result in net consumer benefits of $3 billion over 30 years.

To be compliant, the new regulations stipulate the following:

Manufacturers can no longer sell non-compliant incandescent lights manufactured or imported on or after the effective date of January 1, 2023

Distributors & Retailers can no longer re-sell non-compliant incandescent lights without penalties effective March 1, 2023 , and with reduced penalties until July 31, 2023

As currently written, these regulations affect Fluidra's 100W and 300W incandescent lighting products. However, the company, which is focused on reducing its carbon impact both through its business practices and the products it produces is taking a firmer stance and will stop manufacturing incandescent lights completely. Moving forward, the company will only manufacture LED lights which have been shown to provide up to 87% energy savings* for homeowners.

"Pool owners are now looking for much more than just a beautiful pool they can enjoy; they want that pool to include solutions that mitigate environmental impact while also saving them money," said Fluidra president, Lennie Rhoades. "We're always looking for ways to make the pool more energy efficient, whether it's through the use of variable-speed technologies or adding a pool cover, which conserves water, heat and chemicals. In the case of lighting, we are already seeing a natural migration within the industry to LED-based technologies, so these new DOE regulations give us an ideal opportunity to accelerate the transition to this more efficient technology. We are confident that our customers will benefit from the increased efficiency and cost savings these changes will bring."

*Calculation based on a comparison between a 500W white incandescent light and a 65W white LED light with comparable lumen output.

In place of the previous generation of incandescent lights, Fluidra will continue to build out its robust range of LED lighting options, including the upcoming release of their latest LED offering, the Infinite WaterColors LED Lights, the company is confident that its lighting solutions will cater to the sustainability concerns of pool owners while providing a superior experience and the highest value to pool owners.

For more information about Fluidra's LED pool and spa lighting solutions, pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information or visit Jandy.com.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, Zodiac®, CMP®, Taylor Water Technologies and S.R.Smith. To learn more about Fluidra, visit FluidraUSA.com or call 800-822-7933.

SOURCE Fluidra