Fluidstack Expands U.S. Investment by Relocating Global Headquarters to New York City

Over 1,000 Jobs Coming to New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fluidstack, the leading AI cloud platform trusted by the world's top labs, announced an expansion of its U.S. presence with the establishment of their new headquarters in New York City. The move underscores the company's commitment to scaling American infrastructure at speed for partners like Anthropic.

Their new Midtown Manhattan office will serve as the company's global headquarters. This news follows their recent announcement of data center projects in both New York and Texas, which will bolster local economies and bring 1,100 jobs to New York State alone.

The New York data center project will create approximately 300 permanent jobs that will earn an average salary of $144,000, as well as create over 800 additional well-paying construction jobs for skilled American workers. Fluidstack will also increase collaboration with regional partners, policy stakeholders, and enterprise clients to drive innovation to bolster American competitiveness.

The expansion positions the company to serve a growing client roster and enables delivery of the infrastructure required to scale AI at pace. In addition, it advances President Trump's agenda to secure American AI leadership.

"Compute capacity is a strategic national asset," said Gary Wu, CEO and Co-founder of Fluidstack. "We're relentlessly focused on delivering that capacity for our U.S. partners, ensuring their infrastructure scales as fast as their ambition. Relocating our headquarters marks a step toward the future we believe is coming faster than anyone expects, and we're proud to build that future in New York."

Fluidstack has experienced record growth over the past year as AI labs seek to scale secure, reliable infrastructure for training and deploying advanced models. In addition to expanding its New York state footprint, Fluidstack will continue to grow its U.S. workforce in Austin and San Francisco in 2026, with new roles opening across engineering and operations.

Press Contact: Emma Growney [email protected]

SOURCE Fluidstack