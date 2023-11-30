Fluidx Medical Reveals New Embolic Platform for Internal Bleeding, Tumor Treatment, and Other Uses

Simplicity, control, and effectiveness demonstrated by novel embolic platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical today released information about their new ULTRA™ embolic platform designed to make therapeutic embolization procedures safer, better, and faster. 

Embolization is a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure that blocks blood flow to targeted blood vessels and organs.  Over $3.5 billion per year is spent on tiny embolic particles, metal coils, and liquid-to-solid devices to treat internal bleeding, aneurysms, fistula, uterine fibroids, tumors, prostates, malformations, and other conditions throughout the body. 

ULTRA Embolic blocks vessel
"Embolic coils depend on the blood's ability to clot and often require multiple coils to achieve complete occlusion," said Ryan O'Hara, Interventional Radiologist and Medical Director at Comprehensive Integrated Care in Salt Lake City, Utah.  "Embolic particles are hard to visualize during delivery, increasing the risk of off-target embolization and leading to unintended harm of nearby tissues." 

The ULTRA platform is designed to address the needs of patients requiring moderately distal to proximal embolization.  Unlike other embolic devices, ULTRA does not require refrigeration, use toxic dimethyl sulfoxide (DSMO), require special delivery catheters, need special mixers or preparation stations, or glue catheters into the body.

"We have seen a single delivery of ULTRA block a targeted vessel region quickly in an area that would usually require several coils," noted Danny Smith, Vice President of Research & Development at Fluidx Medical.  "ULTRA is visible under x-ray giving clinicians greater control and visualization of the embolic to ensure safe, accurate delivery."

The success of the ULTRA embolic platform follows on the heels of another large milestone for Fluidx Medical, as their flagship product the GPX Embolic Device is currently under Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) review with the FDA.  GPX, which completed a successful multi-center clinical trial as a multi-use embolic in 2023, focuses on embolization procedures where there is need for deep distal penetration.

About Fluidx Medical Technology:

Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS embolic technologies with applications across peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular embolization. 

GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS Embolic Devices are under development, described and shown for research, educational, and engineering use only, and do not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time.

www.FluidxMedical.com

SOURCE Fluidx Medical Technology

