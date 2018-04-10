Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

The Fluke Calibration PM500 features a highly characterized and linearized silicon pressure sensor that provides an economical way of making accurate pressure measurements. The modules have a 0.01% reading measurement uncertainty from 50% - 100% for most ranges, allowing for a diverse workload coverage.

The PM500 modules broaden the pressure calibration capabilities of:

The 2271A Industrial Pressure Calibrator provides a complete, automated pressure testing solution for calibrating a wide variety of pressure gauges and sensors. Combined with the PM500 modules, the 2271A has even more speed and flexibility to test or calibrate higher accuracy transmitters and digital gauges.

The Fluke Calibration 6270A Pressure Controller/Calibrator is a robust, reliable solution that significantly simplifies the task of pneumatic pressure calibration. With the PM500 modules, the 6270A is even more accurate, allowing technicians to cover larger workloads.

The PM500 modules join the line of pressure modules designed for the 6270A and 2271A calibrators, which include:

PM200 — for calibrating or testing pressure dial gauges, lower accuracy transmitters, or pressure switches.

— for calibrating or testing pressure dial gauges, lower accuracy transmitters, or pressure switches. PM500 — for accurate measurements across a wide range of pressures to cover large workloads.

— for accurate measurements across a wide range of pressures to cover large workloads. PM600 (for the 6270A only) — for precise measurements with long-term stability. The PM600 features an onboard barometer with absolute mode modules allowing them to be used in both absolute and gauge mode.

To learn more about the Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules visit http://us.flukecal.com/pm500.

Contact Fluke Calibration

For more information about Fluke Calibration, visit the Fluke Calibration website or contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206-9090, or call 1-877-355-3225.

About Fluke Calibration

Fluke Corporation is a leader in precision calibration instrumentation and software for electrical, temperature, humidity, pressure, flow, and RF measurements. Fluke Calibration products from Fluke Corporation are found in calibration facilities around the world, including National Metrology Institutes, that demand the highest levels of performance and reliability, backed by state of the art metrology and uncompromising support. They are relied on by quality engineers, calibration technicians, and metrologists to instill confidence in the measurements that are critical to their organizations for quality, safety, reliability, and cost.

FLUKE and FLUKE CALIBRATION are trademarks of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

For more information:

Dan Wright

Communications Manager

(425) 446-5638

dan.wright@fluke.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluke-calibration-pm500-pressure-measurement-modules-provide-an-economical-solution-for-conducting-high-accuracy-calibrations-300626910.html

SOURCE Fluke Calibration

Related Links

http://www.flukecal.com

