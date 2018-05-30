Fluke Corporation Uses Packetsled for Automated Network Security and Visibility

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketSled, the leading Network Visibility and Threat Hunting platform, today released a case study detailing the security services it provides the Fluke Cooperation. The case study is available here.

The world leader in electronic test tools, Fluke has a global network of 40 locations in 20 countries and over nine thousand employees currently utilizing their network. Fluke needed a large-scale network visibility and threat detection solution to monitor worldwide network traffic. This included virtual sensor deployment and the ability to secure and consolidate all ingress/egress points into a single security "hub." Fluke continues to grow by expanding applications for its tools and by acquiring companies/complementary products and thus, needs a threat detection and network visibility platform that is scalable and can integrate seamlessly with the organization's existing cloud-based threat intelligence and SIEM technologies.

Fluke specifically requires a robust Bro-based solution that allows for the management of sensors in both deployment arenas (on premise or cloud), as well as the ability to manage sensors centrally; a feature PacketSled calls "Dynamic Sensor Management." When Fluke evaluated PacketSled, they realized the potential in the platform's ability to leverage data for not just security metrics, but also for network baselining, user-agent types, client distributions and others.

Fluke's decision makers liked how PacketSled was quick to implement feature requests and integrations and could be deployed on premise or in the cloud, based on the need of each Fluke location. Most importantly, Fluke's security team would be empowered with real-time threat identification and greater network visibility across the expanse of their global operation. The utilization of PacketSled's application also aids in Fluke's adherence to all compliance regulations, including but not limited to, SOX, PCI, GDPR, DFARS, ITAR, Chinese, and Russian data privacy laws.

"Fluke is accountable to several compliance frameworks and risk associated with our business model. PacketSled provides us a hybrid of deployment solutions and assessment capabilities for a small team to centralize, visualize, detect, report and manage risk. We use PacketSled's full telemetry to evaluate risk either in responding to incidents or as part of our acquisition risk assessment strategy," said Brandon Glaze, Information Security Officer at Fluke.

To find out more about PacketSled and how to become a partner, reseller or direct client, please call (858) 225-2352 or visit www.packetsled.com.

About PacketSled

PacketSled is the network analytics platform of choice for security teams globally. Used by enterprises and MSSPs for real-time data analysis, threat hunting, and incident response, the platform leverages continuous stream monitoring and retrospection to provide network forensics and security analytics. Security teams can integrate PacketSled into their orchestration engine, SIEM, or use PacketSled independently to dramatically reduce the resources required to respond to persistent threats, malware, insider attacks, and nation-state espionage efforts.

The company has been named an innovator in leading publications and by security analysts, including SC Magazine, earning a finalist award in 2018 for network visibility. Based in San Diego, the company is backed by investors including Keshif Ventures and Blu Venture Investors. For continuous product updates and industry news, please visit at www.packetsled.com or follow the company's twitter at @packetsled.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools, and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and meteorologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. For more information, please visit http://www.fluke.com.

Press Contact

KC Muir

Director of Marketing

(949) 742-4132

kc.muir@packetsled.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluke-corporation-uses-packetsled-for-automated-network-security-and-visibility-300657004.html

SOURCE PacketSled