Fluke DS701 and DS703 FC Diagnostic Videoscopes enable maintenance teams to diagnose problems without tearing down equipment

EVERETT, Wash., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While videoscopes are commonly used in many applications, industrial inspections require a powerful, high-resolution videoscope that clearly displays the condition of internal equipment components. High-resolution videoscopes allow industrial maintenance teams to quickly identify equipment issues and schedule preventive maintenance measures to avoid costly unplanned shut-downs. The new 800 x 600 resolution Fluke DS701 Diagnostic Videoscope and 1200 x 720 resolution Fluke DS703 FC High Resolution Videoscope are built for industrial maintenance troubleshooting and quality assurance testing and are designed to stand up to challenges of a rugged environment.
Each videoscope features:
- High definition probes with dual-view cameras, allowing the videoscope to take images and video either forward or to the side to capture the images in difficult or hard to reach locations
- 7-inch LCD screen for easy viewing
- IP68 rated probe (imager) for protection against dust and water projected from a nozzle
- Engineered to withstand a 2-meter drop
- Up is Up® technology, which rotates the display screen to allow for appropriate image display, regardless of the orientation of the probe location (available with selected probes)
- Macro to micro zoom function
- Adjustable lighting to capture the best image
- Processing speeds that render a smooth, clear, consistent image
- Intuitive user interface with easy-to-navigate button technology
These rugged videoscopes are designed for a variety of industrial applications, such as production (e.g. inspection of bearing surfaces and lubrication; gear helix inspection), aircraft maintenance (e.g. blade inspection; engine hot section contamination), and automotive quality assurance (e.g. testing of casting goods; inspection for cracks, chips, and contamination in HP chambers), and heavy-duty maintenance (e.g. inspection of clogged pipelines; corrosion in rotors and stators).
The videoscopes include an EVA foam protective case, hand strap, neck strap (DS703 only), HDMI and USB cables, and TPAK magnet hanging strap.
For more information on the Fluke DS701 and DS703 High Resolution Diagnostic Videoscopes, visit: http://en-us.fluke.com/products/industrial-imaging/.
About Fluke
Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.
FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.
