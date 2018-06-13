Fluke DS701 and DS703 FC Diagnostic Videoscopes enable maintenance teams to diagnose problems without tearing down equipment

Each videoscope features:

High definition probes with dual-view cameras, allowing the videoscope to take images and video either forward or to the side to capture the images in difficult or hard to reach locations

7-inch LCD screen for easy viewing

IP68 rated probe (imager) for protection against dust and water projected from a nozzle

Engineered to withstand a 2-meter drop

Up is Up ® technology, which rotates the display screen to allow for appropriate image display, regardless of the orientation of the probe location (available with selected probes)

technology, which rotates the display screen to allow for appropriate image display, regardless of the orientation of the probe location (available with selected probes) Macro to micro zoom function

Adjustable lighting to capture the best image

Processing speeds that render a smooth, clear, consistent image

Intuitive user interface with easy-to-navigate button technology

These rugged videoscopes are designed for a variety of industrial applications, such as production (e.g. inspection of bearing surfaces and lubrication; gear helix inspection), aircraft maintenance (e.g. blade inspection; engine hot section contamination), and automotive quality assurance (e.g. testing of casting goods; inspection for cracks, chips, and contamination in HP chambers), and heavy-duty maintenance (e.g. inspection of clogged pipelines; corrosion in rotors and stators).

The videoscopes include an EVA foam protective case, hand strap, neck strap (DS703 only), HDMI and USB cables, and TPAK magnet hanging strap.

For more information on the Fluke DS701 and DS703 High Resolution Diagnostic Videoscopes, visit: http://en-us.fluke.com/products/industrial-imaging/.

Fluke Corporation

For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail fluke-info@fluke.com or visit the Fluke Web site at www.fluke.com.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

For more information:

Leah Schedin

Communications Manager

(425) 446-5387

leah.schedin@fluke.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluke-ds701-and-ds703-fc-diagnostic-videoscopes-enable-maintenance-teams-to-diagnose-problems-without-tearing-down-equipment-300665215.html

SOURCE Fluke Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fluke.com

