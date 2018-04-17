Fluke Networks Releases New Versiv™ Adapters to Support Certification of Modular Plug Terminated Links

EVERETT, Wash., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluke Networks introduced three new adapters for the Versiv DSX CableAnalyzer Series giving installers the ability to certify Modular Plug Terminated Link (MPTL) cabling installations to the draft ANSI-TIA568.2-D standard. The new adapters support Category 5, 6, and 6A performance levels and are paired with the DSX Permanent Link adapter (included with all DSX CableAnalyzer models) to perform MPTL certification. The new adapters are compatible with all DSX models.

Fluke Networks’ new MPTL adapter accessory allows owners of the DSX CableAnalyzer Series to perform field certification of MPTL links based on the draft ANSI-TIA568.2-D standard. The Modular Plug Terminated Link configuration as defined in the draft ANSI-TIA568.2-D standard simplifies installations by eliminating the need for equipment outlets and cords.

The MPTL was created for scenarios where a typical four-connector channel is unnecessary for connecting cabling to networked devices – such as those that reside in a ceiling space where it is impractical to install a faceplate and connect via equipment cords. Instead, there is just a single run from the patch panel in the telecommunications room or from a zone box to a termination at the far end with a plug directly connected into the device, eliminating the work area outlet and equipment cord.

"With the proliferation of IoT, more devices than ever are communicating and receiving power via the network cabling infrastructure," said Bob Allan, Siemon's Global Business Development Manager for Intelligent Buildings. "Rather than connecting to the network via outlets and equipment cords, many of these devices can be rapidly and more efficiently connected using an MPTL configuration. Directly connecting devices to the network can improve security by eliminating equipment cords that can be easily disconnected."

Siemon, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions recently announced its new Z-PLUG™ Category 6A Field Terminated Plug for quick, reliable high-performance plug terminations that enable custom-length MPTL connections to a variety of IP-based and PoE-enabled devices deployed in today's intelligent buildings.

"We believe it is important to use the right tools to properly test and certify MPTLs performance to industry standards," said Allan. "Verifying MPTL performance is critical to ensuring our customers that their investment will meet and exceed their expectations when they deploy high-speed 10 gigabit applications and the latest four-pair Power-over-Ethernet applications, including 802.11ac Wi-Fi, LED lighting, security surveillance, and building automation controls."

"Fluke Networks has worked closely with the industry associations and manufacturers in developing the standards such as MTPL that are set to ensure optimal performance of today's and tomorrow's advanced networks and the devices people and businesses count on," said Harley Lang, RCDD, Director of Marketing for Fluke Networks. "Our commitment to the industry can be seen in our products to support standards worldwide – including Fluke Networks' Versiv Cabling Certification system, which is endorsed by 31 cabling manufacturers to meet standards set for their products."

Contractors and installers have seen their investment in Versiv pay off: More than two-thirds of users experience a reduction in testing-related errors and a 10 percent increase in overall profitability.

Fluke Networks continues to invest in the Versiv line of products providing users with a modular platform with new features and capabilities necessary to support copper certification up to Category 8, fiber loss, OTDR, and fiber inspection testing and certification. The new MPTL adapters give users another tool that works with the Versiv DSX CableAnalyzer series and LinkWare Live, to which users have uploaded over 10 million test results to date.

Availability: The new MPTL adapters work with all Versiv DSX CableAnalyzer models and are available today from authorized Fluke Networks resellers. The latest version of the Versiv-DSX firmware is required to use these options and is available free of charge at http://www.flukenetworks.com/findit/9828843. To explore accessories and configuration options for Versiv DSX CableAnalyzer and for more information, use the Versiv Kit Configurator at http://www.flukenetworks.com/content/versiv-kit-configurator-en and visit http://www.flukenetworks.com/datacom-cabling/Versiv/dsx-cableanalyzer-series.

About Fluke Networks

Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centers to restoring service in the worst weather, our combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensure jobs are done efficiently. The company's flagship products include the innovative LinkWare Live, the world's first cloud-connected cable certification capability –introduced in late 2014. For more information, call 1-800-283-5853 (US, Canada), 1-425-446-5500 (International) or visit www.flukenetworks.com.

