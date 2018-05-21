Fluke Pack30 Professional Tool Backpack allows maintenance professionals to easily carry, protect, and access all the tools they need for the day

EVERETT, Wash., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be very inefficient — as well as frustrating — to run back and forth to grab additional tools because you can't carry everything you need to the job site. The new Fluke® Pack30 Professional Tool Backpack makes it easy to organize, transport, and access all the tools you need for the day. Designed specifically for an electrician's DMMs, clamps, tools, and accessories, the rugged backpack also protects tools even in the dirtiest work site. For today's digital user, the Fluke Pack30 offers a way to carry all the necessary tools while keeping hands free to use cell phones and tablets.
The Fluke Pack30 features:
- More than 30 pockets and pouches designed to hold a broad array of Fluke tools and accessories, as well as screwdrivers, pliers, tape rolls, and other hand tools;
- Six main storage compartments for convenient organization;
- A special pocket for tablets and laptops 12 inches (30 cm) wide or smaller;
- Storage for safety glasses, earplugs, cell phones, valuables, and more;
- Rugged, waterproof molded bottom to protect tools and accessories from the elements;
- Molded base also holds backpack upright, keeping tools organized and within easy reach.
For more information on the Fluke Pack30 Professional Tool Backpacks, visit: http://www.fluke.com/flukepack30.
Fluke tools and accessories, hard tools and other tools mentioned not included with the Fluke Pack30.
Fluke Corporation
For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail fluke-info@fluke.com or visit the Fluke Web site at www.fluke.com.
About Fluke
Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.
FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.
