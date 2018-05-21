Fluke Pack30 Professional Tool Backpack allows maintenance professionals to easily carry, protect, and access all the tools they need for the day

The Fluke Pack30 features:

More than 30 pockets and pouches designed to hold a broad array of Fluke tools and accessories, as well as screwdrivers, pliers, tape rolls, and other hand tools;

Six main storage compartments for convenient organization;

A special pocket for tablets and laptops 12 inches (30 cm) wide or smaller;

Storage for safety glasses, earplugs, cell phones, valuables, and more;

Rugged, waterproof molded bottom to protect tools and accessories from the elements;

Molded base also holds backpack upright, keeping tools organized and within easy reach.

Fluke tools and accessories, hard tools and other tools mentioned not included with the Fluke Pack30.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

