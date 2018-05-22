Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis

The RSE300 and RSE600 cameras continuously stream up-to-60 frames of data per second, allowing for detailed monitoring of temperature patterns and variances. With the included SmartView® desktop software, users can remotely focus the camera, auto-capture images, adjust level and span, and analyze infrared videos frame-by-frame. The software also makes it easy to edit images, generate customized reports, and export images to multiple formats to share thermal data quickly.

With the RSE300 and RSE600 users can:

Improve thermal analysis — thermal data from the infrared cameras can be pulled directly into MATLAB and LabVIEW, allowing users to statistically analyze and trend information.

— thermal data from the infrared cameras can be pulled directly into MATLAB and LabVIEW, allowing users to statistically analyze and trend information. Identify heat buildup and dissipation — the cameras capture up to 640 x 480 resolution thermal/radiometric images and video to continuously identify heat buildup, as heat management becomes a priority in product development and testing.

— the cameras capture up to 640 x 480 resolution thermal/radiometric images and video to continuously identify heat buildup, as heat management becomes a priority in product development and testing. Easily test and troubleshoot — the cameras give users the flexibility to strategically mount the unit anywhere there is an electrical connection, remotely focus the camera, and transmit data and images to PC. Semi-fix the cameras to set up easily repeatable thermal experiments to troubleshoot and improve first pass quality.

The rugged cameras are IP65 rated so they can be mounted outside in harsh environments. There are optional 2x and 4x telephoto, wide, and macro lenses to customize for any measurement application. An optional mounting bracket is also available for camera use at workstations.

For more information on the Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Infrared Cameras, visit: www.fluke.com/rse.

Fluke Corporation

For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail fluke-info@fluke.com or visit the Fluke Web site at www.fluke.com.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

For more information:

Dan Wright

Communications Manager

(425) 446-5638

dan.wright@fluke.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluke-rse300-and-rse600-fixed-mount-infrared-cameras-easily-integrate-infrared-data-images-and-videos-to-produce-more-comprehensive-research-analysis-300651965.html

SOURCE Fluke Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fluke.com

