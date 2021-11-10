Flume Health Adds Healthcare Innovator Andrew MacGill As Vice President of Product

As healthcare continues to evolve with a new wave of digital startups entering the market, consumers will begin to see more health plan options that have the ability to be tailored to their unique health needs and preferences. MacGill's mandate is to continue the march toward innovation as Flume seeks to further disrupt the US healthcare system.

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to work with digital health companies striving to change a dysfunctional system. Traditional health and insurance systems have failed to meet growing consumer demand for personalization, creating a big opportunity that challengers can seize," said Andrew MacGill, VP of Product for Flume Health. "I've joined this team to finally deliver on the promise that healthcare can be radically different and better."

Healthcare industry disaggregation is a boon for consumers who are able to take advantage of point solutions, but it leads to greater complexity for employers. With more than 50 percent of employees receiving benefits from their employers, employers are often tasked with becoming healthcare experts rather than focusing on their core business. Flume is the modern gateway for strategic innovations on benefit plan design and management for both challenger health plans, incumbents, and health systems.

"Andrew has deep knowledge of both the multi-faceted healthcare infrastructure system and the future of personalized healthcare plans," said Cedric Kovacs-Johnson, founder and CEO of Flume Health. "We're pleased to have Andrew on board as we build our vision of innovative consumer experiences, care delivery models, and technologies."

